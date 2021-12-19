The Samsung Galaxy S22 series handset is expected to arrive next year and along with a wave of new accessories. Prior to its launch, however, the accessories for the smartphone were found on a United Kingdom (U.K.) retailer's website.

Samsung Galaxy S22 to Come with 'Dozens' of Accessories

As per SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will come with "dozens" of accessories for buyers to choose from when it arrives in 2022. One of the most important accessories is a case for users that will protect their Samsung phone.

As per SamMobile, a U.K. retailer box.co.uk listed down 66 official cases that comes with different options for colors. In addition, the retailer also told SamMobile that the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen will also be made available in the same four colors as the actual phone itself.

These colors include black, green, white, and dark red.

UK Retailer Listed Samsung Galaxy S22 Accessories

According to the story by PhoneArena, the publication came to a conclusion that, due to the accessories being listed by the U.K. retailer, there is no mention of the inclusion of housing for the digital writing instrument.

Per the publication, this leads to a conclusion that Samsung won't give Ultra buyers a place for them to store their S pen. There is, however, a possibility that it will be building a silo for the S Pen on the casing of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The opening may be located at the bottom of the phone. This is a feature that can commonly be found on the Galaxy Note.

Here's a List of Samsung S22 Galaxy Accessories:

Clear Standing Covers

Clear Covers

Frame Covers

Leather Covers

Silicone Covers

Protective Standing Covers

Smart Clear View Covers

Gel Cases

Smart LED View

As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the same accessories will be made available for the smartphone except for the frame cover.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Galaxy S22 will all be powered in the US by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC chipset.

Verizon Requested an Exynos 2200 Powered Model

Verizon, however, has reportedly asked Samsung if it could carry models that are powered by the Exynos 2200 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With that, the Qualcomm chip will be seen in units sold in Canada and China.

The reason for Verizon requesting an alternative could have something to do with the AMD-build GPU, which is already included in the Exynos 2200 chip that it is expected to be equipped with.

Third-Party Accessories to be Offered

Both the Exynos 2200 Soc and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are scheduled to be built using the 4nm process node by Samsung Foundry per PhoneArena.

Per the publication, buyers can expect more third-party accessories to be offered, potentially at a more affordable price, thanks to the popularity of the smartphone. This, of course, remains to be seen as the device has not launched yet.

