The Google-owned streaming service for smartphones and large screens, YouTube TV, brings back several channels, including ESPN, FX, Good Morning America, and more channels and shows. Disney and YouTube TV's deal helped save the day for most of the viewers affected by the changes in the channel removals, as it changes the setup for people.

YouTube TV Disney Deal: ESPN, FX, and MORE to Stay on Platform

YouTube TV and Disney reached an agreement to renew their subscription to the popular Disney-owned channels and shows, including ESPN, FX, and more. According to a blog announcement of YouTube, Disney got back at them about these new channels, and they are here to stay for everyone's usage.

The bundle's price will again, up the streaming service by Google to $64.99 instead of the discounted price (and Disney less service) of $49.99. The streaming company said that it would update its YouTube TV website regularly for any changes in the streaming service, adding information regarding its soon setup.

YouTube TV's Streaming Service: How to Add to Base Plan

The automatic changes may not work as advertised for people who have already removed these Disney shows to their plan and would need manual tweaks. YouTube says to go to its TV website and head to 'membership.'

Here, users can manually add to the feature to get the same channels as before.

YouTube TV vs. Disney+ Streaming Service

YouTube TV is a different streaming service from Disney+, and while both are focusing on a digital platform, they have other goals or audiences to which it caters. YouTube TV is best known for being one of the popular streaming services that include Live TV channels to its manifest, being more of a digital cable provider, mainly based on the internet.

On the other hand, Disney+ (Disney Plus) is a known streaming company that features the media and entertainment focus of its parent company, Disney. It is known as the OTT platform (over the top) and digital streaming service with on-demand shows, meaning that they are available for streaming anytime, depending on its availability online.

Disney may have a streaming service already, but its different shows and channels are not all applicable for Disney+, hence its partnership with YouTube and Google. Nevertheless, the company has reached an agreement beneficial to users that focuses on their YouTube TV subscription to get these popular channels in their bundle.

