Anti-5G radiation necklaces, also known as quantum pendants, are being peddled online as a way to protect yourself from allegedly radioactive 5G signals. But then, it turns out these pendants are actually radioactive themselves.

This is the warning that nuclear experts want to extend to those who own the pendants. According to Gizmodo, these necklaces born of conspiracy theories contain harmful, ionizing radiation.

The warning (which was originally posted in Dutch) came from The Netherlands' Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection. In there they list ten different so-called "negative ion products" that contain ionizing radiation-anti-5G radiation necklaces among them.

Other products in the list include the Energy Armor sleeping mask, the Magnetix Magnetic Smiley Kids bracelet, and the Basic Nero bracelet to name a few.

While the levels of radiation detected in the products are technically low, they can still do damage to somebody who wears them for extended periods.

This would be true for hardline conspiracy theorists, who might strongly believe that wearing their quantum pendants at all times would protect them from the radiation emitted by 5G towers.

It is not uncommon for these people to wear the products for 24 hours a day, if they believe the conspiracy theories strongly enough.

For the uninitiated, the prevailing conspiracy theory against modern wireless technologies (5G, in this case) is that the radiation they emit could purportedly cause harmful health effects.

Some even went as far as to link this theory to anti-COVID vaccine sentiment. Earlier this year, several conspiracy theorists shared what they assumed was the "diagram" of an alleged 5G chip inserted into COVID vaccines. It eventually turned out that the diagram they shared was for a guitar pedal.

Just How Bad Can These Anti-5G Radiation Necklaces Be?

As previously mentioned, you're not really in trouble if you don't wear them often-or all the time. But wearing a quantum pendant 24/7 is where the problems begin, because you'd be exposed to constant radiation and potentially suffer from radiation poisoning.

According to ArsTechnica, wearing a pendant for that long would expose anybody to 21.9 millisieverts of ionizing radiation. That's already half of the maximum allowable radiation for a typical radiation worker in the United States.

Wear it for even longer, and the symptoms will be apparent. Radiation poisoning signs can be quite gnarly to include here, so Google at your own risk.

5G And Radiation Allegations

With all this said, is 5G wireless tech even radioactive at all?

There's not a lot of research that points to purported radioactivity, as per Healthline. But a few of the most common claims, which say that 5G causes headaches, dizziness, and migraines in people have no actual proof behind them.

Furthermore, researchers who did try to look into 5G and related EMF (electromagnetic fields) hypotheses got mixed results at best, which means nothing is conclusive. Until new studies are conducted, these theories will remain as they are: theories. Present, but nonetheless unconfirmed and without concrete basis.

