Nintendo Switch's "Sonic the Hedgehog" controller, known as the Switch Split Pad Pro, has already been launched and will be released by 2022 or on Jan 31, to be more precise.

Nintendo Switch 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Controller

As per the news story by ComicBook, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" controller is actually not officially manufactured by Nintendo itself. Instead, it is licensed by the Japanese console maker and Sega, making it a legitimate accessory for the Switch.

The new design of the Switch controller is under the Hori Split Pad Pro controller line, which flaunts the blue design of Sega's speedy hero.

Both sides of the controller include the face of Sonic, the anthropomorphic hedgehog hero of the massive gaming franchise.

According to its Amazon listing, the Split Pad Pro carrying the "Sonic the Hedgehog" design sports a "full-size controller experience in handheld mode."

On top of that, the said controller also features massive shoulder buttons, which are for better accuracy and added comfort. It also comes with a precision D-pad.

What's more, the upcoming Split Pad Pro also includes functionalities like rear triggers and Turbo options.

Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller

As mentioned, the upcoming controller that carries the "Sonic the Hedgehog" theme is a Split Pad Pro.

It is worth noting that it is actually the bulkier version of the traditional Switch Joy-Con controllers, which comes built-in with the handheld gaming console.

The Split Pad Pro is specifically made for Nintendo Switch players that sports bigger hands. Thus, for them, the traditional Joy-Con option is not ergonomic enough for their liking.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Split Pad Pro is missing some of the noteworthy features of the Joy-Con controller, such as the IR camera, the HD Rumble, as well as the motion controls, and the NFC support.

According to Nintendo Everything, Hori has previously released varying designs of the Split Pad Pro, such as the "Monster Hunter," "Pokemon," "Pac-Man," and even a "Mega Man" version.

ComicBook.com further noted in the same report that Hori also recently unveiled a Switch controller based on a still-unreleased "Pokemon" game, the "Legends: Arceus."

Read Also: Nintendo Switch Consoles, Games from GameStop Donated to Children's Hospital by Indianapolis Family

Nintendo Switch 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Controller: How to Pre-Order

The "Sonic" Switch controller has yet to be released in January 2022. However, it could now be pre-ordered on Amazon to the tune of $59.99.

Here's the Amazon pre-order page for the new design of the Split Pad Pro Switch controller.

Related Article: [VIRAL] Target Gives Six Free Nintendo Switch to a Granny as an Early Christmas Gift! Here's What Happened

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.