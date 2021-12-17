Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as several video games, all coming from GameStop, have been donated to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital by a family from Indianapolis.

Nintendo Switch Consoles, Games from GameStop Donated

The Indianapolis family went on to turn their stock investment profit from GameStop into a donation to the young patients of the children's hospital just in time for the holidays, as per the report by CNBC's affiliate, WTHR.

Ethan Anderson, along with his two-year-old son, Parker, and wife Jennifer Zhou, lent a helping hand to the patients of Peyton Manning Children's Hospital by providing them with their entertainment needs.

The donation of the Indianapolis family includes gaming consoles, extra controllers, hundreds of games to choose from, which in total carried the price tag of $15,000.

To be precise, the donation included a total of 15 Nintendo Switch consoles, along with another 10 Nintendo Switch Lite consoles.

On top of that, the kids from the hospital were also given Amazon Fire Tablets and 110 video games that they could enjoy with their new Switch consoles.

It is to note that all of these items were purchased from GameStop, wherein Anderson was invested in and has been earning steady returns from it.

GameStop Investment

He further revealed in the report that he has already received significant amounts of profit from his GameStop investment.

As such, Anderson followed the trend of other similar investors of paying it forward.

Nintendo Switch consoles and games, all from GameStop, have been donated to a children's hospital by an Indianapolis family.

He narrated that he "saw a story about someone else who donated to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital maybe in January and February of this year."

That said, he decided to continue the tradition of other GameStop investors as the holiday season approaches.

Read Also: GameStop Xbox Series X Restock | Bundle Spotted with 'Far Cry 6,' 'NBA 2K22,' and 'Call of Duty Vanguard'

GameStop Investors and Donations

According to the report by CNN, a college student who made thousands of dollars from investing in the stock of GameStop donated to the Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis using his massive returns.

Hunter Kahn has given away $30,000 worth of GameStop products, including Nintendo Switch consoles and video games way back on Feb. 2.

Meanwhile, as per the news story of GameRant, other Reddit users followed the trend and also donated Switch console bundles to the Bristol Children's Hospital.

Some of the video games that were given to the young patients include massive titles, such as "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Pokemon Sword."

Related Article: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series Tops US Console Sales Last Black Friday, Thanksgiving Month-How About PS5?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.