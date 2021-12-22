CES 2022 is right around the corner, but it seems like some of their biggest names are already pulling the plug.

According to The Verge, several major exhibitors have already backed out of the still in-person event due to concerns regarding the Omicron COVID variant. Among the latest to pull out of the event include T-Mobile and Amazon, alongside iHeartRadio.

Aside from them, other major tech publications have also opted not to attend the event. CNET, TechCrunch, Tom's Guide, The Verge, and TechRadar are the ones who have already confirmed to pull out.

But even if they're not moving on with their exhibition, T-Mobile did promise to continue to serve as the event's sponsor, as well as being the title sponsor of the upcoming DRL Championship Race.

Furthermore, company CEO Mike Sievert has also decided not to offer a keynote speech-either virtually or personally.

As for Amazon, their announcement came by way of Bloomberg correspondent Mark Gurman via Twitter:

Big update: Amazon and Ring pull out of in-person CES. https://t.co/U9SEDO7hMX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 22, 2021

While the retail giant didn't explicitly detail why they're pulling out, it could be safe to say that they're also wary about the spread of Omicron at the event. But despite these big names backing out of the trade show, some are choosing to stay but say they remain cautious.

Graphics card maker NVIDIA, while not opting to go in-person, has announced that it will be delivering a special virtual address at the event, reports CNET. The address is scheduled for January 4th at 8 AM PT, if you want to check it out.

For the uninitiated, CES 2022 is one of the world's premier electronics trade shows. But the looming threat of the Omicron COVID variant has put a damper on everybody's plans for the high-profile annual event.

Read Also: T-Mobile to Pay Off Up to $1,000/Smartphone for Users Switching--Limited to Five Devices

CES 2022 Bailouts: All About Omicron

Despite the dangers being posed by the extremely transmissible Omicron variant, CES is deciding to push forth with the in-person event in Vegas that they initially announced back in April.

In an attempt to keep attendees safe at the event, the organizers are planning "extra measures," according to AdWeek. This includes rapid COVID tests for every attendee present, as well as vaccination requirements for all convention-goers-both exhibitors and ordinary attendees.

All attendees are also recommended to submit a negative COVID test within 24 hours of arriving.

Furthermore, it is also said that some exhibitors who choose to remain will need to put up their own health protocols. They can choose to limit how many people can partake of their booth and displays, and possibly put up more barriers.

So far, scientists and health experts have issued constant warnings that Omicron cases are due to surge as the holidays keep on swinging. Right now, it is the dominant strain in the United States and other countries including the UK, Portugal, and Denmark, according to CNN.

This is a developing story, so check back here at Tech Times.

Related Article: Bill Gates Cancels 2021 Holiday Plans Due to Omicron, Uses Twitter Thread to Promote Vaccine Awareness

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.