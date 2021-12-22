Amazon is making big moves in Austin by planning a major expansion, leasing 330,000 square feet of space in North Austin. With that, the company is expected to hire 2,000 more workers.

Amazon to Expand in Austin

According to the story by USAToday, Amazon is expected to create over 2,000 corporate and tech jobs in Austin over the course of the next few years. The roles will support teams when it comes to operations technology, business, retail, and web services.

Here is a List of Positions at Amazon:

Senior data engineers

User experience designers

Senior technical program managers

Financial analysts

In order to accommodate the company's growth plans, they have leased a 330,000 square foot place at a new building that is currently being developed by Cousins Properties at the Domain located in North Austin. With that, the new office space is expected to open in early 2024.

3,000 Employees Already

As of the moment, Amazon already has over 3,000 tech and corporate employees for its Austin Tech Hub in three different locations at the Domain. To add, the site lead for Amazon's Austin Tech Hub, Doug Gray, gave a statement.

As per Gray, their continued investment in Austin is definitely a testament to quite the amazing talent and amenities that the city offers. To expand, with over 3,000 jobs already there and over 1,000 corporate and tech job roles available, they are now looking forward to continuing to offer good career opportunities to the city's local residents.

Amazon Returnship Program

In order for them to attract workers, Amazon made a program it calls Amazon Returnship. This program aims to help professionals get back to work after they either lost or left their jobs which include people that were displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 16-week paid initiative will be available to people who have not been able to work or were unemployed for at least a year. Throughout the program, employees will be working on a specific project, and after four months of that, they will have the possibility of moving into certain full-time positions at Amazon.

Read Also: Tether CEO Under Fire for Headquarters in China | Sued for Unpaid Invoices and Tax Fines

Austin Mayor Invites the eCommerce Giant

Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, attributed Amazon's Austin expansion to the city's skilled workforce and quality of life. As per Adler, the Amazon investment will help create a significant number of different middle-skilled jobs.

Adler continued by saying that the local workforce can train towards the middle-skilled jobs through Austin Community College and others, "thus improving the lives of people" who are living in Austin. To add, the mayor said that they invite Amazon to "invest with us" and help make the city "even better."

With Amazon planning to build a massive office on a 330,000 Sqft property, this could mean more jobs for locals as the company fills the space.

Related Article: Spokesperson of OnlyFans Replaces CEO | Tim Stokely Steps Down

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.