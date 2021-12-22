Apple Maps is now the pre-installed app for iPhones that deserves the spotlight. This recent interview with an executive from the Cupertino company says a lot about the product. The executive stated three reasons why people should use it over other apps out there, like Google Maps and other traffic or navigation apps for smart devices.

Apple Maps: Three Reasons to Choose It Over Other Apps

The Apple Maps product lead, David Dorn, and design lead Meg Frost feature the built-in navigation app in an interview with CNN. The features of Apple Maps are massive and are unlike any other. The app brings different functions for smartphone users and its integration to various accessories.

Dorn said that there are three things why the Apple Maps should be the application to use for navigation and other features for iPhone users. It includes:

Apple Investments for Maps in Improving the Platform

Maps are part of the Apple built-in apps that bring integration to different apps that require the location app

Privacy like Ask App not to Track or focus on keeping information away from prying eyes also applies to Maps.

Apple Maps: Is It a Good App from Cupertino?

Apple Maps is a good app now, and it is because it is a program that brings navigation and different helpful information online. The development of the app brings additional features to the table now; from AR navigation through various locations in the country, as well as its optimized performance, the Maps provide an adequate package as an app.

Apple Maps and its Previous Releases

Apple Maps and its previous releases get a spotlight from the release from the company as they focus on bringing the app to be the primary choice for navigation or information. However, there have been massive disputes on the app, with some saying that it was slowing down the navigation process and some unable to utilize its features thoroughly.

Several first-lookers from the last iOS 14.5 release of the Apple Maps regard it as a copy of Waze, the popular navigation app from its developers and founders. However, the company's release also brings a lot to the table in the past iOS updates, down to iOS 15.

It brings COVID-19 hotspots and integration to know different cases in the area, as well as vaccination information to help people understand more of the feature.

Apple Maps is an adequate application from Apple that does not get as much recognition for its build and creation as other apps from Cupertino and other developers. However, its integration to the iPhone now and its ease of use from different features bring something else for the app, making it more "one" with the device.

