Apple Online Store's free two-hour delivery promotion encourages its customers to shop virtually amid the several closures of its retail store due to the several COVID-19 outbreaks.

Coincidentally, the Apple Store closures are happening during the most critical season for its retail business as the holiday season approaches, wherein customers flock to buy their last-minute gifts for their loved ones.

It comes as the latest variant of concerns of the novel coronavirus, the Omicron, spreads rapidly in the United States.

Apple's Free Two-Hour Delivery

As per the news story of The Verge, the two-hour shipping option is already being offered to the customers of the tech giant in "most metro areas."

The Cupertino tech giant started promoting its new two-hour free deliveries shortly after some of its stores were forced to stop operating due to the COVID outbreak among its staffers.

The online store promotion of Apple is scheduled to run until the noon of Christmas Eve or Dec. 24. As such, the offering of the iPhone maker could be the best solution for those who are planning to procrastinate on their gift-giving shopping.

On top of that, The Verge noted in the same news article that the new online store offering of Apple could also help alleviate any crowding inside its retail stores. In turn, it could hopefully help prevent another closure on their part.

According to the report by 9to5Mac, the free delivery option is available for numerous major products of the Cupertino-based tech firm, including the Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, and iPhone. However, it would still depend on the stocks of the said products.

The news website noted that the two-hour delivery service from the Apple Store used to cost its customers an additional $9 per order. However, for the sake of the holiday season, the iPhone maker is slashing that fee.

It is worth noting that Apple is still offering other online purchase options, such as next-day delivery, curbside or in-store pickup.

Also, some locations may be limited to these options as the free two-hour shipping option is not yet available to all areas.

Apple Store COVID-19 Closure

Several locations of Apple Stores have previously been shut down after detecting a COVID-19 breakout from its employees.

Both Apple retail stores from the United States and Canada have been affected by several closures, such as the Lenox Square in Atlanta, Highland Village in Houston, and The Gardens Mall in Florida.

Aside from that, these retail stores have stopped operating as well, Sainte-Catherine in Montreal, Summit Mall in Ohio, and Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire.

