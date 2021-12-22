RadioShack's cryptocurrency project seeks to target a new market, the 'old school' folks, who may have snubbed the latest trend of digital assets.

The tech retail chain further touted that it plans to make cryptos mainstream.

RadioShack's Cryptocurrency Project

As per the news story by CNET, RadioShack is the latest retailer to enter the crypto market as it unveils its plans to sell cryptocurrency.

In its announcement RadioShack, which relaunched in 2020 as an online-focused retail firm, said that it is "bringing cryptocurrency to the mainstream." It comes a few years after the company has filed for bankruptcy way back in 2017.

On top of that, the longtime retail firm also revealed that its "mission is to be the first protocol to bridge the gap in the mainstream usage of DeFi."

What's more, the company further claimed on its website that "RadioShack, and RadioShack alone, can bridge the gap and 'cross the chasm' of mainstream usage for cryptocurrency."

RadioShack DeFi

That said, the retail firm announced that it would be releasing a decentralized finance platform that goes by the name RadioShack DeFi, wherein its users could swap RADIO tokens to other cryptos.

It is exactly how other existing crypto exchange platforms work, such as Binance and Coinbase.

RadioShack revealed that its goal, in the long run, is to be chosen by massive brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, Louis Vuitton, and Starbucks, to be their platform for launching their future financial endeavors.

As of writing, the retail firm has yet to provide the release or launch date of its RADIO token.

In the meantime, its website allows users to join a waitlist by leaving their emails to get notified when its crypto project is seeing the light of day.

Read Also: UK Watchdog Bans Crypto Ads-Claiming They Fail to Explain Digital Coin Investment's Risk! eToro and More Affected

RadioShack Crypto and 'Old Folks'

According to the report by The Verge, RadioShack is capitalizing on its longtime brand to reach out to its previous customers, which by now have naturally aged as well.

The retail firm further said that it is targeting old corporate CEOs, noting that their average age is 68 years old. However, RadioShack claims that these corporate bosses "simply don't trust the new-fangled ideas of the Bitcoin youth."

Also, RadioShack added that cryptos today are mostly relying on speculations, which ends up making "old-school" folks a little scared or uncomfortable.

Related Article: Crypto Watch Sunday: Cryptocurrency's Security Risks-Scammer Attacking Amazon, Banned Blockchain Ads, and More

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.