AvosLocker ransomware, one of the newest hacking methods for PCs and laptops, is expected to conduct more attacks as Christmas and New Year arrive.



Although this computer virus is considered a newbie, experts claimed it could put some severe security risks against its victims.

First discovered by Sophos, this new ransomware combines the AnyDesk remote administration tool and Windows Safe feature to bypass security protections of PCs and laptops easily.

"Sophos discovered that the AvosLocker attackers installed AnyDesk so it works in Safe Mode, tried to disable the components of security solutions that run in Safe Mode, and then ran the ransomware in Safe Mode," explained Sophos Director of Incident Response, Peter Mackenzie.

AvosLocker Ransomware's Severity

According to Global Newswire's latest report, the new PC ransomware uses Safe Mode and AnyDesk to allow hackers full remote access over their victims' devices.

Peter added, via ZDNet, that AvosLocker also reuses methods that were used by other ransomware gangs. As of the moment, the malicious actors behind this new human-operated computer virus are trying to surpass REvil, one of the most notorious international cybercriminal groups.

Security experts also believe they are looking for online attacking partners, such as access brokers selling hacked gadgets. As of the moment, no massive breach is linked to AvosLocker is recorded yet.

AvosLocker Completes Attack in Just 5 Secs?

Sophos explained that the hackers behind the new ransomware send consecutive commands that will launch the computer virus. After that, the laptop or PC of the victim would reboot into Safe Mode.

The command sequence is estimated to take only five seconds. If this is true, then users would definitely have no idea when their gadgets are being breached. You can view this link to see more details about the new ransomware.

The U.K. cybercrime watchdog is now investigating a massive password breach in other news. Meanwhile, the newly launched Justin Kan NFT platform was also hacked after debuting.

