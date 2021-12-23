A Japanese professor had developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can copy food flavors.

Japanese Professor Creates Lickable TV

According to Reuters, the device is known as Taste-the-TV, and it has a hygienic film sprayed with ten canisters and is rolled over the TV screen for the viewer to lick.

The professor, named Homei Miyashita from Meiji University, said that the TV could help cooks who want to train remotely. If the device is made commercially, it would cost around $875.

Miyashita said that the goal is to make it possible for people to experience something similar to eating at a restaurant anywhere in the world, even while they are at home.

Also Read: Google Doodle Pays Homage To Momofuku Ando (And Here's Why You Should Too)

Miyashita revealed that manufacturers offered him to add other applications of the technology, like adding more flavors, according to Reuters.

The professor envisions a world wherein people can download content that they can taste. In the time of the pandemic, this type of technology could improve how people connect with others, according to Professor Miyashita.

However, people wondered if, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of Taste-the-TV would not be given the recognition that it deserves. Some even said they don't believe the invention would be a hit because of the pandemic.

In the past, Miyashita and his students created a range of devices connected to taste. One of them includes a fork that makes food taste better and so much richer, according to BBC.

The journalists were shown a demonstration on TV. She told the device that she wanted to taste chocolate after the order was sprayed on the hygienic film for her to lick. She reportedly said that it tasted like milk chocolate, according to US News.

Japanese Electronic Fork

A group of Japanese scientists has created an electronic fork that can make food taste richer and make any food taste salty, making it a substitute for it.

The idea was first announced at the Computer Human Interaction Conference in Texas back in 2012. Hiromi Nakamura, a researcher at Tokyo's Meiji University, and her fellow researchers wired a 9V battery through a straw placed in a cup filled with lemonade.

The volunteers in the experiment reported that the sweet lemonade tasted better and milder because the electricity from the fork replicated the taste of salt.

Nakamura and Miyashita called the invention Augmented Gustation and has enabled it to transfer an electric charge to food through chopsticks and forks.

Nakamura explained that the metallic part of the fork is a part electrode, and the handle is another part. He said that the circuit is closed when you use a fork to take food and eat it. Once the fork is removed from the mouth, the circuit is disconnected, like a switch.

Nakamura added that the technology could be useful for those on a diet. Luckily, the voltage is small, so there is no risk of electrocution.

Patients with low blood pressure can confidently go on a low-salt diet without having to give up delicious food. With the electronic fork, there is no risk of eating more salt than needed.

Japan has always been the leader of inventions. A Japanese professor created a flexible smart diaper.

In 2020, another Japanese professor created a robot that acts like your girlfriend to avoid feeling lonely.

Related Article: Tattoo-Like Electronic Skin Can Track Heart Rate, Blood Sugar

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.