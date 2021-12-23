Learning languages accounts for several advantages, especially if you're a travel guru, or if you travel for work purposes or simply because you want to improve your vocabulary and expand your languages. Since language is part of a culture, you can be both linguistically and culturally prepared. Luckily, you can find the best language learning apps on your phone, wherever you go. One of them is FunEasyLearn.

Best Way To Learn a Language

The best way to learn languages is either by yourself or online. Not everyone can travel overseas and adopt cultures until they become fluent, so a home immersion may be the best option. It takes a little bit of patience and effort to set up an immersive environment.

To do so, you may wish to pick the best language learning app that gives you practice in the way that you learn best. After choosing a vocabulary app you like and one that teaches you the language structure, you're good to go in creating an immersive environment to learn languages.

How Can I Learn Languages?

Knowing more words is crucial to improving your language skills because it allows you to comprehend better, utilize more words, and receive better feedback.

Additionally, when dealing with native speakers, expanding your vocabulary is more beneficial than polishing your grammar. In actuality, being able to produce words will allow you to convey your meaning, even if you don't use proper grammar.

Although grammar matters to construct complex sentences, vocabulary is the foundation for completing sensible phrases or sentences. To learn languages, first, build your vocabulary. And the better way to do it is through FunEasyLearn. It also has a scientific basis that lies in applying the teaching-learning principles of the Lexical Approach, that considers vocabulary learning the foremost aspect of language learning while grammar is considered a late-acquired skill.

About FunEasyLearn

The FunEasyLearn app is a language learning and vocabulary building app offering 34 courses in 62 native languages, alongside 32 alphabets, sets of reading rules for five languages, over 6,000 words, and 5,000 sentences. FunEasyLearn is one of the best language learning apps due to the ample variety of languages available at the moment.

In addition, the app has a science-based vocabulary builder to teach you effective ways of learning languages and expanding your vocabulary.

Furthermore, FunEasyLearn has brought together linguists, teachers, native-speaking translators, and voice actors to develop its courses. The app is constantly improving with the frequent addition of new content and features leading to better learning experiences and convenience to users who wish to learn a language.

Features & Advantages

34 language courses and 62 native languages. The app contains 34 language courses that can be learned from 62 native languages. FunEasyLearn, therefore, offers 2,108 language combinations, which is more than any other app on the market has.

Complex courses. Unlike other language learning apps, FunEasyLearn compiled complex courses comprising alphabets with reading rules, 6,000 words, and 5,000 sentences. This is more content than any other apps on the market. And this makes it one of the best language learning apps.

11,000 illustrations. The app designed 11,000 hand-drawn in-house intuitive illustrations for all the words & sentences, thus simplifying the memorization process. Meanwhile, the other apps rely on either a limited set of characters or stock photos.

Audios by native speakers. FunEasyLearn got audios recorded by native speakers in professional studios for all of its courses. Some competitors only use robotic pronunciations.

Smart review manager. This AI-based feature is helpful if you want to remember all the studied words and sentences from the language courses you've been learning. And allows you to review everything according to different criteria.

Search engine with advanced filter. This is a quick and easy access to the vocabulary. You can find any word or sentence fast, listen to it, hide it or add it to your favorite list within seconds.

Favorites. Allows you to create a personalized list of words and sentences, as opposed to learning all the content from a level. Also, these lists can be shared with anyone. This feature is very useful for teachers who want to create learning lists for their students, and for busy people.

Detailed statistics. To check your daily status as well as keep up with your activities. Furthermore, you will be able to analyze your learning stats, what you have forgotten and of course, keep up with your streak and daily goal.

Hands-free mode. Learn languages while you're running errands. You will be able to listen to the selected words in sentences in your native language and in the foreign one while doing something else. Also, you can set the order and pause as you like it.

Placement Test. Lets you check your vocabulary level before you learn the languages of your choice. The test will take you less than 5 minutes, and will recommend the level at which to start. It adapts to your pace and becomes easier or more complicated, depending on your answers.

30+ Mini Games. It will help you turn challenging learnings into fun ways. These games are designed to develop the four basic language learning skills: reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Child Mode. The app can be used in a mode in which all the sensitive contents that are not suitable for a child who is under 13 are excluded from the learning process.

Unique features.The competitive advantage of FunEasyLearn is that it implements other features like Hide What You Know, Learn Just To Speak, and more!

Overall, most language apps don't focus on developing features like those, adopting only one learning flow. Thus, these features mark it as one of the best language learning apps to date.

Soon, there will be challenges you can complete with leaderboards to see your progress with your friends. Plus, there will be an exam and a certificate for your accomplishments while learning languages.

So, let's sum up. The app is quite easy to navigate. Besides its slick interface, high-quality recordings of native speakers, and several activities to reinforce your learning, FunEasyLearn also has a variety of features to help you learn better. The lessons include reading, listening, speaking, and writing developed by certified linguists and other experts in the field, ensuring that you'll learn languages in no time.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Various languages that equate to what 95% of the world population speaks

Tested on different groups

Has smart teaching features

Created by linguistic experts

Can be used offline

Based on the cornerstone principles of the Lexical Approach

Cons

No desktop and web application yet

No interaction between users yet

No grammar explanations yet

Best Language Learning App

FunEasyLearn lets you master languages of your choice and build your vocabulary so you can use the language efficiently for school, work, or travel purposes. It also helps build confidence and give encouragement that drives you to learn the languages of your interest.

From its design to its content and the simple features it has added here and there, FunEasyLearn has been an absolute pleasure to use. If you are on the hunt for the best language learning apps, this is overly recommendable.

