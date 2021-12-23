Snapchat Filter Shows Users What They Look Like in the Metaverse

With talk about the metaverse booming, some people can't help but wonder what they would look like in this digital space. With that, there's a new Snapchat filter that allows users to see what they'll look like as Avatars in the metaverse.

New Snapchat Filter Avatar Lens Uses AR Technology

As per an official announcement, Snapchat released the Avatar lens AR filter-making users. This filter shows users what their digital version would look like in the metaverse.

In order to use the lens, users will have to scan the QR code for this filter available on Snapchat's website. According to the story by TechCrunch, this isn't the first time that Snapchat has been using filters to let users see what they might look like in the digital space.



Other Notable Augmented Reality Filters

In August 2020, Snapchat first released the Cartoon Face lens allowing users to "Disneyfy" their pets with the hashtag #disneydog becoming a viral trend. This early use of AR technology showed how the company approached the metaverse.

The #disneydog on TikTok got 40.9 million views in total. Then once again, Snapchat released the Cartoon lens in December, rendering more realistic results than its earlier version. To add, if the app keeps manufacturing versions with slight improvements of the trend, it could end up viral and per TechCrunch.

The Success of Cartoon Style 3D Lens

In June this year, a new Disney-like trend started to become viral through using the Cartoon Style 3D lens, gaining 2.8 billion impressions within its first week of release.

Today, Avatar lens is the newest filter that shows users their face's digital version and makes their clothing look more cartoonish. With that, earlier this month, Snapchat also hosted its Lens Fest, which celebrated the app's use of AR technology.

$250 Million Given to 12,000 Creators

The company said that there are already 250,000 lens creators stretching 200 different countries as of the moment. When combined, these creators have been able to make 2.5 million lenses viewed a total of over 3.5 trillion times.

Meanwhile, Spotlight, Snapchat's TikTok clone, also gave its 12,000 creators an award totaling $250 million for their posts. To expand, the company said that more than 65% of Spotlight submissions use one of Snapchat's very own creative tools or lenses.

Read Also: Who Quit Facebook in 2021? Here are the Top 14 Executives that Left | Head of FB Marketplace, Chief Revenue Officer, and More

Augmented Reality VS Virtual Reality

Companies including Snapchat and Niantic take a different stance regarding the metaverse, thinking that augmented reality or AR is better suited than virtual reality.

As per TechCrunch, AR can help users still look like themselves in the metaverse, but as of the moment, they commented that the Snapchat Avatar filter made them look "unrealistic" and as a "Barbie-esque" version of themselves.

Related Article: Ubisoft Only Sold 18 Out of 3,000 NFTS Earning Less than $2K

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.