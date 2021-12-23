Facebook, now known as Meta, has had quite an interesting 2021 when it comes to keeping senior management individuals. With that, a total of 14 executives left the company and here are their reasons.

Although lower-level positions are easier to fill, senior roles in companies as huge as Facebook, now Meta, are extremely harder to fill. According to the story by CNBC, a total of 14 senior heads at the company have left throughout the span of 2021.

Facebook Heads that Quit

Deborah Liu

Position: former head of Facebook Marketplace

What happened after quitting: left to become CEO of Ancenstry.com back in February

David Fischer

Position: Chief Revenue Officer

What happened after quitting: after leading the advertising side of business, Fischer quit amidst the company gearing for Apple's privacy changes.

Kevin Weil

Position: One of the co-founders for Facebook's Novi cryptocurrency

What happened after quitting: Joined Planet, a satellite imagery company.

Hugo Barra

Position: VP of Virtual REality

What happened after quitting: Home sickness as per TechCrunch.

Notable experience: worked as VP for Xiaomi and VP for Google's Android product management.

Carolyn Everson

Position: VP of Facebook's global business group

What happened after quitting: no definite reason.

Fidji Simo

Position: Head of Facebook app

What happened after quitting: after quitting, Simo became the CEO of Instacart after leaving the company

Mike Verdu

Position: VP of augmented and virtual reality content

What happened after quitting: to join Netflix as VP of game development as per UploadVR

Notable experience: senior VP of Electronic Arts

Mark D'Arcy

Position: Chief Creative Officer

Notable experience: held the role for over 10 years

Samidh Chakrabarti

Position: Head of Civic Integrity

Notable experience: Product Management Lead at Google for civic engagement portfolio

Mike Schroepfer

Position: Chief Technology Officer

What happened after quitting: Schroepfer announced his plans to vacate his position in 2022, transitioning to a part-time role of senior fellow.

Brandon Silverman

Position: founder and former CEO of Facebook's CrowdTangle

Notable experience: Silverman originally joined Facebook through CrowdTangle's acquisition in 2016.

David Marcus

Position: head of Facebook's cryptocurrency efforts

Notable experience: worked as the president of PayPal

Julien Codorniou

Position: Head of Facebook's Workplace

What happened after quitting: joining a venture firm called Felix Capital

Stan Chudnovsky

Position: head of Facebook's Messenger division

Reason for quitting: to have more personal time with friends and family.

Why are Senior Members Leaving Meta?

With the long list of senior members leaving the company and not a lot providing reasons why, the public can only wonder who will be taking their places. Although Meta, previously Facebook, has been able to add some pretty strong names to their company, it's still a huge question mark as to who they will be hiring next to help the company expand.

