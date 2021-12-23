New artificial lungs design is now being developed by the researchers at the Princeton University. As of the moment, the use of this unnatural organ is not yet possible.

Yes, some hospitals are using supporting health technologies to assist those individuals with damaged lungs. However, they are not actually replacing that body part yet.

This ongoing innovation could soon become a reality, thanks the new study involving humble backyard lizards.

"If we understand how lungs build themselves, then perhaps we can take advantage of the mechanisms mother nature uses to regenerate or engineer tissues," said the new study's principal investigator, Celesto Nelson, via Princeton Edu News' recent report.

Artificial Lungs Could Become a Reality?

According to Science Daily's latest report, the humble backyard lizards are essential in the new study since their body structure solves the most complicated issue of the living world, which is breathing.

Also Read: Virsys12 Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming the Business of Healthcare with Technology

Compared to the human organ, this animal's lungs can develop at first, the lizard's organ called anole lungs start a few days into development as a hollow, elongated membrane.

This part is surrounded by a uni-form layer of smooth muscle. This just show how the tiny creature's organ is unique from human's. Meanwhile, involved experts described the backyard lizard's organ as a mesh stress ball.

This means that it could take huge amount of stress and then go back to its original form without taking that much damage. If you want to see more details, you can view this link.

How Can Artificial Lungs Become a Reality?

Nelson explained that if experts want to design artificial lungs that have the characteristics of the anole lungs, they need to go deeper into science.

Right now, Princeton University experts are already working on the new design paradigm for the artificial lungs. However, they did not confirm when the new organ replacement would be available.

In other news, Apple stores in the United States and Canada were temporarily closed. On the other hand, Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, finally received FDA authorizations.

For more news updates about artificial lungs and other health-related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Green Climate Leads a New Age of Future-Forward Investments

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.