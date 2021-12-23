Apple Temporarily Closes Down Stores in the US, Canada Following COVID-19 Surge Among Employees

At least seven Apple retail stores across the United States and Canada have been shut down this week following the company's concerns about the COVID-19 surge among employees.

Apple Shuts Down Retail Stores Temporarily

According to a report from Bloomberg, the Cupertino tech giant decided to close its retail outlets in two North American countries after discovering that 10% of the employees acquired coronavirus.

The tech publication said that more closures are expected to come in the following weeks. Prior to the most recent closure, Apple had earlier shut down eight retail stores in Ottawa, Ohio, Maryland, Texas, and Hawaii, Tech Times reported. These stores were later reopened after some restrictions.

However, the Lincoln retail store, which was the ninth outlet to close last week, still remains closed at the moment. A few months ago, Apple temporarily halted its operation in a store located in Charleston, South Carolina.

In a statement, Apple said that it would continue to monitor the conditions and adjust health protocols for its staff and customers. The tech titan added that it would regularly conduct daily testing on all people in the store while continuing to give them paid sick leaves, deep cleaning, and more.

List of Locations Affected By Apple Store Closure

In the same report by Bloomberg, the iPhone maker has shut down the following locations as part of its commitment to mitigating COVID-19 spread in its stores.

Summit Mall in Ohio

Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire

Sainte-Catherine in Montreal

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach

Lenox Square in Atlanta

Highland Village in Houston

Dadeland in Miami

Amid the fears revolving around the Omicron variant, many companies impose stricter health policies for their staff. Apple, for its part, has begun limiting the occupancy in its outlets as part of the social distancing rule.

Once again, the tech firm has mandated the use of face masks when entering US-based Apple stores. To add protection, there are plexiglass dividers that are placed in some parts of the shops.

Recently, Apple urged people to order online following its announcement to launch a free two-hour delivery of its products. The offer will run through Dec.24, so you can save a $9 shipping option for that.

In another report from CNET, Google has developed COVID-19 search tool features for mobile users. This would help them find a quick spot for free testing as well as the ideal locations for vaccinations among adults and young people.

Besides that, you can choose your preferred vaccine among brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna. The announcement came after the omicron variant cases surged to over 73% from 12% last week.

Last September, Apple got slapped with a $1,000 fine after it held a social gathering at a company store based in Orchard Road, Singapore, according to a report from Tech Times.

