Pfizer brought its COVID-19 pill called "Paxlovid" to the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) last month, and today, it gets the approval it needs for its administration. The drug is a prescription-only treatment that patients need to swallow or ingest, treating the infected ones.

The real question now is, how effective is it?

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets FDA Authorization

The U.S. FDA released its information about the latest recipient of an EUA, and it is none other than the famed COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid. The drug is something that a person takes after getting infected by COVID-19. Still, it can only be given by health professionals as a prescription drug that needs assessment by the doctor before administration.

Pfizer made this pill to help hospitals and the public fight against the virus, despite its infection.

The COVID-19 pill is the "if all else fails" type of medicine, especially if the vaccine fails to protect the person from its drastic effects.

Paxlovid is to be given to patients after three days of the declaration of a person being COVID positive, and it would depend on the severity of the case they have.

The FDA noted that the Paxlovid drug is not an excuse to pass on getting vaccinated now.

Pfizer Paxlovid: How Effective Is It?

Cnet reported that the Paxlovid has a different effectivity rate, depending on the case of the patient's infection against COVID-19. Paxlovid acts as much as 89 percent effective in protecting against the virus within three days for mild to moderate cases.

Pfizer noted that it would have a reduced effectivity of 88 percent if given within five days of the infection.

COVID-19 Now

COVID-19 in the present times is facing the Omicron variant, and it is the most notorious strain of the vaccine yet, especially as it brings the highest infection rate in the country. Bill Gates canceled his holiday plans as he said that the virus is about to worsen, and it would happen, so this festive season-something he is not looking forward to taking place.

However, there are a lot of actions that people want to take against COVID-19, as it is a disease that would be there all the time, with the virus staying until it ends. There is a phenomenon called "Super Immunity," It helps in getting a massive surge in antibodies by as much as 2,000 percent, but that is if one gets infected by the virus after vaccination.

The key to success against the virus now is vaccination efforts done by the public, with everyone in compliance with it to achieve herd immunity, with everyone in the community to fight against it. However, that seems to not be possible now despite the many efforts.

Nevertheless, the Pfizer pill brings a guarantee to fight against the virus despite catching it. Paxlovid aims to bring the fight now, even after transmission.

