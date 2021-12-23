General Motors (GM) focuses its ventures on its latest project called "Everybody In," which would focus on an electrification campaign to provide clean energy solutions to different fields. The company from Detroit, Michigan, aims to bring electric vehicles to a new industry that is an untapped market yet, with the aviation focus.

GM 'Everybody In' Aims to bring EVs to Airport's Ground Support Equipment

The latest press release of the Detroit car manufacturer focuses on its "Everybody In" campaign, its move to go electric on its different releases.

New and untouched ground for the company and most manufacturers is offering EVs for the aviation industry, but not as massive as an airplane. Nevertheless, these are the airport ground support equipment to assist the said planes.

GM is partnering with Textron in this venture and would provide EV components to electrify the vehicle. The venture mainly focuses on Textron GSE TUG, including tweaks to baggage tractors, cargo tractors, and belt loaders.

GM's venture focuses on a global release of airport safety equipment for an environmental-friendly service to the airport industry.

GM's Latest Restoration: An Electric El Camino

The latest restoration effort for a classic vehicle is with the 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS that would feature a new take on EVs, with the eCrate package. The eCrate is a unique offering of GM, and this version would be in collaboration with Lingenfelter Performance Engineering based in Brighton.

The famous American hybrid of a pickup and muscle hybrid comes in the El Camino package, soon to become a modern electric classic. GM aims to debut this by 2022.

GM's Electric Focus

General Motors is not backing down from the electric vehicle campaign of the whole world and is focusing itself on the different industries in terms of transportation. The industry is not shy to many ventures that include electrifying boats with its investment in Pure Warcraft, a company focused on electric boats to launch soon.

One of the most special focuses of the company is its "Ultium Drive" motors that would power electric vehicle releases in the future, focusing on providing power from battery supplies.

The cars included in this venture are the Hummer EV, Buick Electra, Caddilac Lyriq, and upcoming company releases.

GM is known to have plans to seize the top spot as the country's leading electrified automotive supplier and be a global leader in electric cars. The different focuses of GM only show that it is serious in its plans and ventures, with both a new experience and electrification of an American classic.

The future is electric, and GM is making sure that it is not only a part of it, rather a proprietor on it.

