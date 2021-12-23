Tesla video games inside the infotainment systems of its electric vehicles will soon stop working while the car is in motion. The NHTSA or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that the changes will roll out along with its next software update.

Tesla Video Games to STOP Working

As per the news story by The Verge, the changes in the rules of Tesla's in-car video gaming function that goes by the name Passenger Play came shortly after the federal safety agency announced that it is starting its investigation, which involved more than 500,000 Tesla EVs.

The NHTSA also announced that the upcoming software update will be sent out to EV owners over the internet.

The next update will specifically lock down any access to the Passenger Play feature while the car is moving. Thus, preventing the person behind the wheel from accessing Tesla Arcade video gaming titles while driving.

But still, passengers of the car could continue to play the in-car game offerings of Tesla as long as the electric vehicle is parked or at a complete stop. Other than that, Passenger Play will cease to operate, at least until the next software update rolls out.

Tesla Video Games Investigation

According to the report by Bloomberg, the safety agency of the United States government, the NHTSA, said that it is investigating over half a million units of EVs from the automaker of Elon Musk.

It is worth noting that despite the recent announcement of NHTSA saying that Tesla will stop its in-car video games from working while its EVs are moving, the said investigation will still continue.

The NHTSA probe on Tesla is looking into an estimated 580,000 vehicles of the Musk-led automaker, such as the Model S, Model X, and the Model 3, which have been sold from 2017 to the present.

The investigation comes a few months after a consumer from Lake Oswego, Oregon, complained about the in-car gaming feature of Tesla to the safety agency, noting that drivers could also play games.

On top of that, the Office of Defects and Investigations of the NHTSA said in a report that the Passenger Play feature of the EV tech giant could serve as a distraction to its drivers.

