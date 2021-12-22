Tesla Vision is one of the reasons for the Model Y electric vehicle to achieve the IIHS Top Safety Pick of 2021 to 2022 on its recent release that rounds up cars before the end of the year. Elon Musk said that Vision would replace the radar features of Tesla for its Autopilot and FSD, bringing new technology to the public and all the safety it needs.

Tesla Vision Helps Model Y Achieve IIHS Top Safety Pick

Model Y secured its place again on the IIHS Top Safety Pick for vehicles of 2021 to 2022 now, and it caught on before the year ended.

The achievement is massive for Tesla as it shows the integrity of its vehicles for different situations in the road, where everything remains unexpected, even crashes. However, this win for the Model Y is for its strength and make and its safety features like the Tesla Vision.

Releases after April 2021 brought the Tesla Vision in the car's camera systems to make the Autopilot and FSD work, replacing the radar, which initially senses all obstructions on the road. That being said, Tesla says this is another focus of why the company achieved a lot on its induction to the safety charts.

Elon Musk: Vision Over Radar

Tesla CEO Elon Musk regarded that radar cannot see small pedestrians and the Vision.

Whereas radar has trouble seeing small pedestrians, they’re obvious to Tesla vision https://t.co/ANUy58lgl7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2021



That alone says a lot for the new features and functions of the Autopilot and FSD system of the new vehicles that sport the feature. For the CEO, it is Tesla's Vision over the radar as it gives a lot more to the public than its previous versions.

Tesla Safety and Features

Tesla's Model Y is not the IIHS Top Safety Pick for crash tests alone, as its different features also contribute to the car's overall safety, as fulfilled by the clean energy company. 2021 is a massive year for Tesla, and it is not yet near its end on its releases and feature that it brings to the table.

The Holiday Update for the electric vehicles brings several features to the table, including the arrival of TikTok to the EV's infotainment system that adds more entertainment value to the service. However, that is not the only thing coming as the company updates the firmware of the cars for safety and its features.

Tesla remains one of the top regarded cars for overall functionality and safety in the industry.

The many features of Tesla will soon come, including the public release version of the FSD that would come to all vehicle users, provided that their cars are eligible. The electric vehicle company is known for its safety and security, almost making it a smart car of its right.

Nevertheless, Tesla's inclusion in the Top Safety Pick begins with the Model Y and Vision, soon for other vehicles.

