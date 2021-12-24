The world's tallest digital "Merry Christmas" Candy Cane, the world's biggest Electronic Elf, and the world's largest animated image of Santa's Flying Sleigh are lighting up the South Florida skyline this holiday season the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

City's Soaring Signature Skyscraper Celebrates Christmas

Starting the night of December 23 through December 25, the $700-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower, which features the world's tallest and most technologically-advanced animation lighting system, is igniting thousands of light-emitting lights diodes (L.E.D.'s) to create a spectacular Christmas skyline lightshow.

The ultra-futuristic Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is, currently, the nation's biggest urban core construction project and America's second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as "The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future."

Dimensional Digital Descriptions

Appearing through Paramount's 700-foot-tall center column and across its 300-foot-wide rooftop crown are the radiating displays of swirling red and white peppermint stripes encircling the super-structure; a sensational skyline flyover of Santa's reindeer-drawn sleigh; a massive "Merry Christmas" holiday greeting; and a North Pole Elf sprinkling sparkling snowflakes over downtown Miami.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is built with 16,000 L.E.D.'s embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact resistant glass.

The lighting system can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

It took a team of 12 technicians a total of three years to install the one-of-a-kind Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system - at the cost of $3-million.

Beacon of Holiday Wishes

"The Paramount Miami Worldcenter Christmas Spectacular Tower Lighting is a shining beacon of cheer and best wishes to all -- as a challenging year comes to a close," says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

Continuous Lightings | Eastern Time

The tower lightings begin at sunset on Thursday, December 23 and continue through Saturday, Christmas night, December 25, 2021.

Starting on Thursday, December 23, 2021, the tower will be continuously lit from 5: 30 p.m. through midnight.

On December 24 and 25, it will illuminate at 5:00 a.m., shutdown at 7:00 a.m., and then reignite at 5:30 p.m. and remain illumined through midnight.

Best Camera Shots

It is recommended that TV News crews and print photographers consider setting-up tripods and live vans in the empty lots located along NE 8th Street between N. Miami Avenue and NW 1st Avenue in downtown Miami.

The best images of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter can be captured from its westside as opposed to the eastside along Biscayne Blvd.

The closer the camera is to the building, the more pixelated the images.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is located at 851 NE First Avenue, Miami, Florida 33132

