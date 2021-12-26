WhatsApp consumers will soon can use the he new feature called "Businesses Nearby." As of the moment, the latest enhancement is still under development.

This means that the application is still working on the new feature. On the other hand, Businesses Nearby is also unavailable to beta testers right now.

However, if you want to see the actual preview of this feature, you can view this link.

"WhatsApp is working on the ability to search for businesses nearby by filtering them, for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS," said WA Beta Info, the source that first leaked the new app enhancement.

WhatsApp's New Business Nearby Feature

According to International The News latest report, the new feature of WhatsApp allows you to filter businesses around your area or place.

This is a part of WhatsApp's initiative to improve its service further so that users would have the best experience they could have.



The new WhatsApp feature can quickly find business accounts, especially the new ones regarding the actual function. This simply means consumers can find the hotels, groceries, or shopping stores they prefer.

Once this new feature is fully launched, WhatsApp users will see the "Business Nearby" category, which would be lined up with the current categories, such as Documents, Links, GIFs, Audio, Photos, and Videos.

You will see this section at the bottom of the mentioned options. If you want to see more details about the new WhatsApp Business Nearby feature, you can visit this link.

Is Business Nearby Feature Already Available?

Some rumors claimed that WhatsApp already conducted a soft rollout for the feature. Specifically, they claimed that some consumers located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, were able to try the new feature for a short period.

But, this was not confirmed by the Meta. As of the moment, Meta hasn't confirmed the specific global release date of the new WhatsApp Business Nearby option. The best thing you can do right now is to wait for the official announcements of the giant tech firm.

