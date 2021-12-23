Spotify HiFi launch date is likely to be delayed to 2022, which is contrary to the initial announcement of the audio streaming platform that the feature is launching "later this year" or before the end of 2021.

Spotify HiFi Launch

Spotify HiFi, the lossless streaming service of the tech giant, was first announced way back in February.

As per the news story by 9to5Mac, the "Stream On" event of Spotify included sought-after music artists, namely Finneas and Billie Ellish, to specifically hype up and explain the upcoming feature coming to the streaming platform that goes by the name HiFi.

During the announcement, Spotify even claimed that the lossless audio offering is the most requested feature from its users.

As such, the Swedish audio streaming app said that its HiFi audio feature is slated to see the light of day sometime in 2021.

Spotify HiFi Launch: Delayed?

However, even as the year is about to come to its final curtain call, the "most requested" feature of Spotify is still nowhere to be found.

According to a report by The Verge, since the announcement of Spotify, there has been massive development when it comes to the market of lossless music.

Apple Music has already gone on to include a similar feature. On the other hand, other audio streaming apps, such as Tidal and Amazon, have already cut the additional prices for the said audio quality.

But still, Spotify has kept mum about its higher-quality streaming tier. It is to note that the tech giant initially announced that HiFi would be available as a more premium streaming plan, making it more expensive than its previous offerings.

Meanwhile, when Apple released its lossless music offering, it was offered without any extra charge.

That said, other close rivals, both Tidal and Amazon Music Unlimited, were pressured to do the same.

It is worth noting that previously, the two streaming apps were asking for an additional payment from their users to them to provide higher quality audio. It is similar to what Spotify has announced.

However, the Swedish audio app never actually revealed the price of its high-quality streaming tier. Instead, it only announced that HiFI is coming to a limited number of locations at first.

All that said, unless Spotify is looking into launching its HiFi service during the holidays, it appears that its "CD quality" audio offering is slated to release in 2022.

