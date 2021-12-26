Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Have Better Video Stabilization? Camera Shake Reduced 4x!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is about to arrive around February 2022. Although the giant Apple competitor hasn't confirmed the actual features of this gadget, various rumors already leaked some possible features of the new smartphone.

They claimed that Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the best smartphone camera this coming 2022. To give you more idea, here are some of the camera features you can expect from the new Samsung handset.

The primary camera could be 108MP, which offers improved image and video quality.

The 108MP camera sensor would also have a new AI-based enhance mode, offering enhanced contrast, brightness, and detail output.

Zoom function could also be improved. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have a 100x zoom capability and a 1x-3x telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's Better Stabilization Feature

According to MS Power User's latest report, one of the most awaited camera enhancements of Galaxy S22 Ultra is its better stabilization feature.

Right now, many smartphone cameras still need to use advanced gimbals so that they can have fluid video output. These camera accessories are usually used when making vid advertisements, music videos, and other video outputs that require many moving scenes.

Meanwhile, some rumors claimed that this stabilization enhancement could reduce camera shaking four times compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra's predecessors. Thanks to the integration of AI-assisted Wide Shift OIS, this rumored feature could become a reality. You can view this link to see more details.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Also Have Major Enhancements

Even though Galaxy S22 Ultra is not yet released, Samsung is also working on another smartphone.

GizChina reported that the giant tech firm could integrate a 200MP camera sensor into the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this is true, there's a high chance that it would be better than S22 Ultra.

In other news, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to arrive this coming January 10, 2022. On the other hand, Google Pixel owners are now complaining about the delayed Netflix HD feature.

For more news updates about Galaxy S22 Ultra and other new camera smartphones, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

