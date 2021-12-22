OnePlus may be planning something big for next year as rumors arise that the 10 Pro flagship device of the company may release this January 10, 2022. The timeline for OnePlus is not accurate to its previous releases, but it may mean that the smartphone aims to make a splash at the year's start, bringing its top-tier device to the table.

OnePlus 10 Pro Releasing by January 10, CEO Teases

A report by Gizmodo says that the arrival of the next flagship from OnePlus is coming by January.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the speculated release of the coming year, and more particularly, it would come by January 10.

The speculation comes from a Weibo post by Pete Lau, the CEO of the OnePlus company from China. The CEO posted an update regarding the new smartphone that officially confirmed that it would come to the public by then.

The smartphone's launch will take place by January 10, 2022, but there is a limited information on its release date or its availability to the public. It still also remains unannounced if the statement by the CEO is about a global release and not locally in the region.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What to Expect

OnePlus 10 Pro is the flagship device, meaning that it would pack the popular components known for its smartphone partnerships, with Qualcomm's top silicon processor for the devices.

The device will come in another glossy and colorful finish like the previous ones from OnePlus and 5G and the latest wireless connections available.

Sizes and other information remain unknown.

OnePlus's Latest Scoops

The last OnePlus flagship brought the world a significant device that offers what the company has in store for users' popular experience on its smartphones. The famous camera of the OnePlus 9 Pro brings the wide aspect ratio that is only seen on select camera releases from other smartphone brands, effectively making it a competitor to them.

It is known that OPPO and OnePlus recently made a strategic move to merge their hardware team to cut down production costs by 20 percent. However, that does not change anything for the quality of features and inclusions the Chinese smartphone has. It still brings the top-tier performance that people have come back to, time and again.

OnePlus is planning something big for the coming year, and if it does not release by January 10, chances are it will arrive by March or April, when it usually takes place.

The only challenge now is the arrival of Android 12 to future HarmonyOS releases of the company; rumors circulate regarding its issues and compatibility with the phone.

