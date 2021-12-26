Cohesity's Security Advisor Feature Reduces Ransomware Risks! Expect Higher Cybersecurity Resilience

Cohesity Helios data platform's new Security Advisor feature promises fewer ransomware risks. Thanks to this new security enhancement, the platform's consumers can now have a safer virtual environment.

The software development firm explained that the new security enhancement function further helps other organizations and companies trying to mitigate the rising online attacks conducted by ransomware groups.

Security Advisor was developed as a security supplement for Cohesity's Threat Defense architecture. This new feature is expected to reduce human errors further so that companies could have a higher level of security resilience.

Cohesity's Security Advisor Feature

According to National Cybersecurity News' latest report, Cohesity's new Security Advisor feature specifically checks the environment of Cohesity Helios data platform.

It can cover an array of security configurations and consider a host of factors. These include audit logs, encryption framework, and access control.

Security Advisor would also inform consumers if they are performing well in Cohesity's best security practice recommendations.

If they somehow fail to pass these cybersecurity practice suggestions, the new feature would provide all they need to do to further lessen the ransomware risks.

Thanks to the new Security Advisor function, they can now keep their products safe against hackers and other online attackers. You can view this link to see more details.

Why Cohesity's Security Advisor is Important

The new Cohesity Security Advisor is a great effort from the software creator since ransomware attacks are becoming more severe.

As of the moment, giant companies and organizations, especially online platforms, are being targeted by new international threat actors that are using ransomware attacks to victimize consumers.

CRN reported that the recent ransomware attacks demanded a combined $320 million from all their victims. These groups include LockBit, Phoenix, REvil, Darkside, and other big names.

In other news, banks and telecom giants are now suggesting the use of voiceprint authentication as security risks grow. Meanwhile, AvosLocker ransomware was recently discovered, which is believed to complete its attack in just five seconds.

For more news updates about security threats and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

