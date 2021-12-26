Steam Global is now gone in China. It is a not-so Merry Christmas for the gamers and users in the country as the then over 110,000 games in the library now change to 110 titles only, as the new client named "Steam China" replaces the version it has in the servers of the country. The change hinders gamers from connecting with their Chinese connections.

Steam Global Removal in China

It is only hours after Christmas but China decided to launch its new client named "Steam China" and now foregoes the original service that brings over 110,000 games. The servers of the country already show no more signs of the Steam Global client in the country, showing it on the server checker tools, first reported by Twitter's Ricky Owens (@_FireMonkey).

The move is a big loss to the gaming community and China as it effectively almost closes the door for gamers to connect with the global population that uses Steam daily for all needs.

Owens regarded that Steam got "blocked" in China, and this is something the gamers have to face as it moves forward with the transition.

Steam China: 103 Games only

According to The Verge, Steam China only has 103 titles on its library, and it is a massive step down for gamers and enthusiasts. The library only holds less than ten percent of the games it originally featured.

The mainstream games are mostly available on Steam China, including titles like "Counter Strike: Global Offensive," and Valve's "Dota 2."

Steam's Client Popularity

Earlier this year, Steam has broken the record of having as much as 27.3 million on its service playing on the Thanksgiving season, signifying its popularity as a client. It only shows how much people rely on Steam to bring the games it offers to gamers.

However, this is something Chinese gamers will miss as they transition onto a new version of their client and connection to the world.

Recently, Steam brought the Autumn Sale that ended on December 1, and it brought different titles to its massive collection on massive discounts and offers that are surely a treat for gamers. It is a shame that several titles here are now gone on the platform, as part of the purge in China that removed the original client and replaced it with a new one.

The Chinese community is massive in the gaming world as they possess some of the globe's best and brightest stars in the community that plays along daily. Currently, it remains as the decision of the company with the country, with an irrevocable decision for its gamers and users.

What happened here is a loss for the gaming community and the country, almost closing its doors off from the world.

