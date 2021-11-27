The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 is currently ongoing and it features thousands of discounted video games. The sale, which ends on Dec. 1, also features games from the most popular and well-loved video game franchises that are available on Steam.

Steam Autumn Sale 2021

The Steam Autumn Sale for this year started on Nov. 24 and will end on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. PST, according to a post on the Steam website. The sale covers the all-important holiday shopping frenzy known as Black Friday.

This year's Autumn Sale will let Steam users "discover featured titles and franchises, personalized recommendations, plus browse thousands of discounted titles by top genres and themes."

Steam Autumn Sale Promos: Video Game Franchises

Here are some examples of video game franchises that are currently on discount thanks to the Steam Autumn Sale 2021:

'Assassin's Creed'

A number of games from the "Assassin's Creed" franchise are currently on sale on Steam, and gamers can enjoy discounts of up to 85% off depending on the chosen title. "Assassin's Creed" games that are part of the Steam Autumn Sale include:

"Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China"

"Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India"

"Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia"

"Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry"

"Assassin's Creed II"

"Assassin's Creed III"

"Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag"

"Assassin's Creed Liberation HD"

"Assassin's Creed Odyssey"

"Assassin's Creed Origins"

"Assassin's Creed Revelations"

"Assassin's Creed Rogue"

"Assassin's Creed Syndicate"

"Assassin's Creed Unity"

'The Elder Scrolls'

"The Elder Scrolls" fans can enjoy up to 72% discount on Steam right now. Included in the Autumn Sale are "The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind," "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," and "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."

"The Elder Scrolls Online" and the VR version of Skyrim are also on discount during the sale.

'Far Cry'

Another video game franchise with games that are discounted by up to 85% on Steam is "Far Cry." The following games are part of the Steam Autumn Sale:

"Far Cry"

"Far Cry 2: Fortune's Edition"

"Far Cry 3"

"Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon"

"Far Cry 4"

"Far Cry Primal"

"Far Cry 5"

"Far Cry New Dawn"

'Half-Life'

A franchise whose games are discounted for up to 80% off is "Half-Life." Among the games in the franchise that are currently on sale are "Half-Life," "Half-Life 2," "Half-Life: Alyx," and "Black Mesa."

Related Article: Steam's 'Half-Life' Gathered 141 Million Steam Users In April, Biggest Record Yet!

'Resident Evil'

The "Resident Evil" deals that gamers can score during the Steam Autumn Sale include not just the individual games of Capcom's best-selling series. DLCs, bundles, and even game demos are likewise on sale. Up to 87% discount can be enjoyed by users.

The following "Resident Evil" games are part of the sale:

"Resident Evil"

"Resident Evil 0"

"Resident Evil 2"

"Resident Evil 3"

"Resident Evil 4"

"Resident Evil 5"

"Resident Evil 6"

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard"

"Resident Evil Village"

"Resident Evil Revelations"

"Umbrella Corps"

'The Sims'

"The Sims" fans, your favorite simulation games from Electronic Arts, are also part of the Steam Autumn Sale this year, and you can score up to 88% discount. Both "The Sims 3" and "The Sims 4" are on sale on Steam right now.

But that is not all!! Expansion packs, game packs, and stuff packs are also part of the Steam Autumn Sale 2021.

'Tom Clancy'

Fans of the "Tom Clancy" franchise can enjoy up to 80% discount in this year's Steam Autumn Sale. Among the "Rainbow Six" titles, "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas" among others are on sale.



Titles under "Splinter Cell" and "Ghost Recon" are likewise included in the sale this year.

Read Also: [VIRAL VIDEO] Gamers Play Simon Says on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege for $100

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.