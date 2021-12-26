With the world focused on cutting edge next gen technology, there have been a lot of interesting smartphones that might not have been able to get their big break into the market.

One of which is an Energizer phone, which has been compared to a Nokia. A tech reviewer has deemed it only second to Nokia in terms of strength.

18,000 mAh Energizer Phone

The Canoopsy account on Twitter shared a photo that is certainly a blast from the past of the 18,000 mAh Energizer phone. In the tweet, the account asked if anyone else remembered it. It also stated that they still kind of want this unit.

A tech reviewer, Alvin, shared the tweet along with a caption saying the device can be used for self-defense. The account then commented further on the strength of the Energizer phone and said that it could even be one of the strongest phones out there.

However, the reviewer said it only comes second to the old Nokias.

The Story Behind the Energizer Phone

According to an article by The Verge, the Energizer name was a prototype Android smartphone, which was an inch thick due to its giant battery. The device had been named the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop and its most popular feature was its 18,000 mAh battery.

This device was a preview of something that the company licensing the battery brand's name, Avenir Telecom, wanted to mass produce. However, it has failed to do so due to funding issues.

After its initial debut, the P18K Pop showed up on Indiegogo with an initial price of $549. It came along with a rather optimistic goal of reaching $1.2 million in funding.

In addition, the device used a Helio P70 with 6GB RAM and 128GB in storage.

Funding Didn't Go as Planned

Per the article, on April 30, Avenir's Indiegogo campaign for the Energizer phone was only able to get $15,005 but dropped to $11,022 as of writing. This amount is less than 99% short of its goal. Despite being a potentially powerful device, the device was not able to launch and hit the market.

According to the product's page on GSMArena, the device was announced in February 2019 and has since been canceled.

Energizer Power Max 18K Pop Specs

The device's most notable feature, as seen in the name itself, is the battery itself. As shown on the product page, the device has a Li-Po 18,000 mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger with reverse charging enabled.

This means that owners will also be able to use the device as a powerbank and charge other devices through the smartphone. This particular feature allows the device to be used as a backup phone.

The phone's cameras are as follows: a 12MP camera, a 5MP camera, and a 2MP camera. Per the product page, the camera is capable of Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and panorama.

