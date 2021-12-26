CES 2022 faces another cancelation of a live appearance from one of its largest keynote speakers, Microsoft, and it is massive backout for the event as well. Initially, there were famous companies in the tech industry that backed out already due to the threat of COVID-19, for the safety of its staff, employees, and those that will join the event.

CES 2022: Microsoft is a No-Show for a Physical Showcase

Microsoft is not going to the CES 2022 in a live showcase this upcoming January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, and it is the final decision of the company.

According to The Verge, an email statement sent out by the software company's spokesperson talked about the cancellation of the tech giant. The company is not to endanger its staff despite its many precautions and the preparation of the CES staff for the upcoming live event.

Why Did Microsoft Back Out? Is It Because of COVID-19?

Microsoft is known for its founder and CEO, Bill Gates, who canceled his holiday plans due to the severity of the COVID-19 Omicron variant which is a massive threat to everyone in the convention.

And yes, the reason for Microsoft is because of the deadly strain that brings a threat to all that joins the festivities.

CES 2022 is up for a mix of both live, physical appearance from some companies that chose to stay but also see some remote updates from popular tech companies.

CES 2022's Lineup is Getting Thin

Intel was the latest company to back out from CES 2022's lineup for the upcoming year, but it is not the last company to do so for the event.

And while a lot of people think it is safe already in the streets as a lot are sporting the vaccine already, it still is not safe to carelessly be in public for events as massive as this.

The COVID-19 Omicron is not to be taken lightly as it brings a massive threat for everyone now, as it brings a highly infectious disease for all that leads to tragic cases. It is still the time of the pandemic, and despite almost two years into it, the world is not yet at its recovering times as the strains continue to mutate despite the many precautions.

CES 2022 is an event in the country that aims to change the way people experienced their pandemic in the past two years in a different light. However, it faces the threat of the Omicron which is an unfortunate coincidence, despite the showcase already dated and scheduled for early next year.

Nevertheless, people should think about their safety as well, something that Microsoft greatly considered for its staff and employees that would supposedly be in the event.

