CES 2022's latest update includes another company adding to the list of those that will back out of the live event to take place and invite several people to its festivities. The decision of Intel dramatically relies on the spread or transmission of the deadliest strain known to humans now, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic.

Intel Backs Out from CES 2022's Live Event in January

A report from Tech Crunch reveals the latest company to pull out from the live and face-to-face event, with Intel confirming its absence from the event.

The famous chip company that focuses on semiconductors and computer components is sitting the CES 2022 event that will take place this January 5 until January 8. The event will now look into its arrival in the United States, particularly in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Intel regards that its absence is because of health reasons, with the Omicron variant's threat to be its particular response to its back out.

The semiconductor company promises to bring its showcase in a live remote performance for the safety of its employees.

CES 2022 Update: Which Companies Backed Out?

Intel is not the first company to back out of the CES 2022, and all are citing out health reasons for their no-show confirmation.

T-Mobile, Amazon, Ring, iHeart Radio, NVIDIA, and Intel are among the newest, focusing itself on the safety of its staff that would join it.

CES: Online Event Again or Going All-Out?

The question for CES organizers and the Consumer Technology Association is whether it would do an online event again for an upcoming second time or go all-out amidst these times.

The CES 2020 pushed through with its last showcase event before the pandemic started, giving people a chance to enjoy the different showcase, keynote, and in-booth interactions with the latest in tech. However, months later, COVID-19 hit and canceled the company's next event.

It brought the next event to experience it at home.

Health organizations' vaccination efforts pushed throughout the year, and it gained a significant number of people getting the job and having the ability to create antibodies and fight the virus. However, the arrival of strains put a number on these health professionals, resulting in another round of strict guidelines to follow.

It seems as though CES 2022 will push through with its events, particularly as it has over 2,100 companies aiming to showcase their development and innovations in a more personal experience. The likes of Amazon and Intel are massive companies in the event, but it is not a boycott; more of fearing for the unnecessary transmission of the virus.

