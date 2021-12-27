Tech Times Exclusives #20: Segway-Ninebot General Manager George Ren's Discusses New Navimow Robotic Lawnmower!

TechTimes was able to get an exclusive interview with the Segway-Ninebot General Manager George Ren about the company's new robotic lawnmower called Navimow.

Segway Inc. is an American tech manufacturer known for two-wheeled personal transporters. Now, it has a new product that could help you maintain the cleanliness of your lawn.

The new Navimow is also the 2021 Red Dot Best Design winner. In the first part of the interview, Ren shared some of the products offered by Segway-Ninebot, including ATVs, electric e-mounts, electric motors, kick scooters, as well as other off-road vehicles.

Navimow Robotic Lawnmower's Arrival

George Ren explained that the arrival of Navimow was their first step in entering the robotic lawnmower business.

"The robotic mower is actually the new business for us. So also for my format personally I joined this group in 2015, but actually, I created this new team two years ago and so we have some new lawnmower," said the company's general manager via Tech Times Exclusives.



Meanwhile, the company's PR Manager, Colin Lee, explained that the new partnership of Segway Inc. and Ninebot is a perfect one since they form a new global business group that offers different robotic products.

The arrival of Navimow is just one of the proof that Segway-Ninebot collaboration is further expanding in the tech industry.



Thanks to the company's efforts, Segway-Ninebot is already transforming the world of robotics. If you want to hear more details about the latest interview of George Ren with us, you can watch the video below.

Navimow's Details

According to the official website of Navimow, the new robotic lawnmower of Segway-Ninebot takes advantage of the virtual boundary. Thanks to this innovation, this machine can remove the limit of perimeter wiring.

When it comes to features, it offers a noise emission that can reduce its sound to less than 54dB. On the other hand, you also don't need to worry about getting snatched or stolen since it has the so-called EFLS (Exact Fusion Locating System).

EFLS lets you know the exact location of Navimow if ever you suddenly lost it, or somebody steals it. You can view this link to see more details.

To know more about Segway-Ninebot's innovation, watch the full interview.

