LG has debuted a Smart TV that has a 325-inch screen and 2,000 pounds in mass, making it one of the most enormous displays available in the market today. The Smart TV is under its DVLED lineup, which would sell for $1.7 million to users who are interested in purchasing a display as massive as that.

It also comes with an 8K display all around, which could debut the best possible resolution that a movie can have and still deliver on it without sacrificing its quality.

The OLED TVs of LG are popular in the market today, and they have an extended warranty for up to five years, says the company, but is only holding them out under special conditions. LG is one of the top manufacturers of Smart TVs and displays technology in the market today, fellow South Korean, Samsung.

LG's Enormous TV

LG's DVLED lineup is debuting a new age for the company, and it would bring their best displays into a better platform as they develop its quality and overall performance. DVLED means "direct view LED" which is similar to its OLED venture but has a difference in the engineering and placement of its light-emitting diodes on the panel.

The DVLED platform comes in all shapes and sizes, but one of the most noticeable releases of LG is with the largest television that it would release on a production scale. Currently, the Smart TV has no name, but it is distinct because of its enormous size, 325 inches to be exact. Also, the enormous TV weighs as much as a car, with 2,000 pounds of the total mass in the said package.

Yes, this television cannot be self-installed by the user and their family members as it requires a significant number of technicians to fit this on a wall or home theater. Essentially, the goal of this television is to provide a massive screen for the home or business setting and replace those projectors which are darker in the brightness it brings.

This TV would have 1,200 nits of brightness from top to bottom.

LG 2,000 Pound TV: Where to Buy?

According to CNET, this 2,000-pound and 325-inch television is the future of display technology, which would replace projectors and screens for a better quality display, that can output bright lights. Ideally, this TV could also capture the color of a film, series, photo, and other types of media, as it emits light on its own.

For now, interested users would have to signup for LG's newsletter for more information and updates. Through this, users can also inquire about the television and have it quoted for them for other needs like the home theater setup, cinematic features of the DVLED project, installation, and more.

It is worth noting that the television is priced at a whopping $1.7 million.

Is it Worth it?

Well, in terms of home use only, this television would be a massive investment, as it would take space and a whole lot of bucks to purchase. LG says that its DVLED lineup is one of the best displays on the market, and it will soon be readily available for all.

