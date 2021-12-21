(Photo : Karsten Winegeart from Unsplash ) TikTok Video: Woman Finds Out That Her Airbnb Window Is Directly Connected to a Restaurant

A viral TikTok video shows a woman who discovered that her Airbnb room is not a private rental room after finding out that it was connected to a restaurant.

According to the content creator, the room that she booked had a different view which was different from the previously advertised listing. She expected to see a Manhattan skyline after opening the windows, but it's the other way around.

Airbnb Room in a Restaurant

According to the latest report from Daily Dot, TikTok uploader Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) toured the viewers to her Airbnb room on Sunday, Dec. 19. She wanted to show the beautiful scenery on her booking.

@desireerosebaker HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally can not make this up. I can open the window and touch their table ♬ Quirky - Oleg Kirilkov

Upon opening the room's windows, she discovered that she was in a different place. Baker said that there were no buildings here since she was actually in a restaurant. She proceeded in showing the other details of the clip.

The TikToker recorded the room which is overlooking a restaurant. She saw that there was a dining table against her window.

"HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally [cannot] make this up. I can open the window and touch their table," Baker wrote on her uploaded TikTok clip.

At the time of writing, the video has 1.1 million likes and 31.8 million shares on the social media platform.

What the Viewers Think of this Viral TikTok Video

After going viral on TikTok, many viewers flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts about this clip. According to one reader, he did not anticipate the presence of people when the uploader mentioned: "in a restaurant."

Other TikTok audiences believed that what Baker uploaded was part of Airbnb's pranks to its guests. One commenter assumed that the TikToker is the "server bestie" of the people eating in a resto.

On top of pranks and assumptions, others said that Airbnb should be liable for this service that bypasses the uploader's privacy. Someone wrote that Baker could get a full refund because the company has "falsely advertised" the rental room.

In another clip from Baker, she checked what's inside the restaurant to see if her room is located beside a table. She later realized that the windows are "one-way" glasses. This means that the customers know that they are only mirrors.

In another report by the New York Post, an Airbnb customer shared a long list of rules in the room including the proper use of storage bins, water cups, and more.

The TikTok uploader Tiffany joked on her post that she was hoping to sleep correctly in her room. At the time of writing, the video has already 1.6 million views.

Airbnb Hidden Cameras on TikTok

In September, Tech Times reported that a former self-proclaimed hacker posted a guaranteed way to spot Airbnb hidden cameras. On his TikTok, Marcus Hutchins reminded the viewers that there are tiny cameras in the smoke detectors, USB chargers, and clocks.

He warned the viewers that the most common spots for these cams can be found above the Airbnb bed.

Elsewhere, Tech Times wrote in a 2019 report that a British couple experienced a fake Airbnb rental scam. The offer was found on a listing. They reportedly lost $12,000 due to the scam.

