Motorola RAZR 3 gets an announcement from the General Manager of Lenovo via a post made by the executive on behalf of the smartphone company. The leak shows the new RAZR and it is the third generation of the flip device, with many left wondering why it tried again for the third time, despite the initial ones not having that appeal to the public.

A Weibo post by Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin focuses on the many features of the company's upcoming smartphone device. The main reason for its early reveal is the innovation of the products from the company, focusing on its growth and upcoming projects that will soon continue afterward, after this release.

The release date remains unknown as it was not revealed by Jin, but the executive guarantees that it would not be a Chinese market release when it comes out.

Android Authority first spotted the post by Jin and it says a lot for the specs of the smartphone, claiming to be the most advanced version of it yet.

Motorola: Why is it trying again for the RAZR 3

Motorola is trying again with the RAZR 3.

The previous versions of the RAZR flip phone are not bad, but it also remains as something which focuses on the innovation of Motorola for new devices and revamping old ones. Good thing is that RAZR 3 will feature a lot of new technology inside it, instead of being a glorified RAZR 2 that can almost do the same things.

Are Flip Phones the Up and Coming Devices?

Flip phones and foldable devices have been popular since 2020 and from that year on, several companies started to release an annual update for the smartphone. Samsung is one of the most notable companies to have their take on flip or fold phones that focuses on a touch screen interface and Android, something like the Galaxy Fold 3 and the Z Flip.

However, these are not the only folding devices in the market now, and one includes the one from Motorola, one of the first to release a flip phone with its modern classic RAZR from the early 2000s. The nostalgia of the device is what made it popular to the public nowadays, but it did not receive as much of the revenue or success it aims for.

Huawei is also a part of the revolution to foldable devices with the Mate V that was released earlier this year.

Despite the many ventures of the public to the not-so-popular smartphone foldable, there are still coming from different manufacturers this upcoming year. That may be a waste of assets and creation, especially as people are not that into foldable.

Nevertheless, Motorola is releasing a RAZR 3, packed with the top-tier specs it has.

