Verizon and Vuzix made a last-minute partnership this 2021, and it is an unexpected alliance between both companies as they both belong in different fields. One is known for its network and telecommunications leg, focusing on 5G integration for many, while the other company is known for its AR hardware and smart glasses.

Verizon and Vuzix: Partnership to Create AR Hardware with 5G?

Vuzix returns and it comes back with massive news for all; its partnership with Verizon.

According to Engadget, there are no talks yet regarding the partnership of both companies as to what type it would be. It did not also clarify if the relationship between the two would be mutually beneficial or an acquisition made by the larger company.

Also, it did not clarify if it is a merger.

The only thing sure now is that Vuzix came back and it is staying on as it works on something new for the company. Speculations point out AR Hardware with 5G capabilities and it is because Vuzix is known to envision smart glasses that feature sports games on its lenses, at any time and place.

Read Also: You Can Now Have The Vuzix AR Smart Glasses For $1,000

Vuzix: Where Has It Been All These Years?

Vuzix is a known Asian brand for smart glasses that debuted in 1997 and is a known name in the industry since then. It partnered with Lenovo back in 2014 with the hopes of debuting its smart glasses and turned out adequately for both companies.

However, Vuzix became inactive from around the years 2019 until the present, until its recent partnership with Verizon that put it back on the map.

Verizon and Vuzix's Partnership

Now, the partnership between Verizon and Vuzix is a massive talk in the industry and speculates a lot of future tech releases from both ends. However, the problem now is that the venture remains unknown from both companies, focusing on different fields of tech in its products.

Verizon is currently pushing back on its release of the C-Band spectrum for 5G as it contributes to an airplane's miscommunication with control towers and its optical tech to see through a storm.

There are no talks or news regarding a tech venture for Verizon until the recent partnership it had with the AR company. The collaboration brings a lot of speculations for its future releases, including AR hardware that has 5G capabilities, bringing the best of both worlds from the two companies.

However, it is important to note that this is not yet a confirmed product and is only speculation brought by the news of the partnership. It is not a surprise that Verizon is venturing out to other heights and this is something to expect from the company known for its network innovations.

Verizon and Vuzix's partnership now maybe a buzzer-beater, but it will all unfold in the following months to come.

Related Article: Verizon, AT&T, and MORE to Pay $6 Million Settlement to FCC for 911 Calls That Failed to Connect

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.