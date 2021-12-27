Epic Games Store's latest free gaming title has been unveiled just in time before 2021 comes to an end and the holiday season.

Although the users of the Epic Games Store have already been treated with tons of free games for the month of December, the game developer is not yet finished with its holiday freebies.

Epic Games Store Free Gaming Title

As per the report by ComicBook, the video game storefront of the massive game developer behind the iconic battle royale title "Fortnite" has another treat for its users.

It comes shortly after Epic Games also gave away "Control" for free for 24 hours or a single day, from Dec. 26 up until 11 in the morning of Dec. 27.

This time around, Epic Games' 15-day free promotion is giving away another gaming title, "Mages of Mystralia," free of charge, at least for a limited time only.

Similar to the mechanics of "Control," the latest free title will only be available for 24 hours.

To be more precise, the "Mages of Mystralia" is available without any charge on the storefront of Epic Games until 11 in the morning of Dec. 28.

ComicBook.com noted in the same report that after which, Epic Games will then release another gaming title that would be subjected to its free promotion.

The official Twitter account of the Epic Games Store announced that "Mages of Mystralia" is now available for free on its storefront for Windows and macOS.

It is to note that once an Epic Games Store user claims the free gaming title, it would then be found permanently on their gaming library.

The news outlet further added that "Mages of Mystralia" carries a price tag of $19.99 when purchased from the Epic Store without the promotion.

As such, if ever you get to claim the said gaming title for free, you could save that much during the holiday promotion.

Mages of Mystralia Free on Epic Games Store

According to the news story by PCGamesN, the latest free game of Epic Games Store is an indie gaming title that carries gameplay familiar to the players of "Zelda" and "Diablo."

It comes as the "Mages of Mystralia" features the same adventure gameplay as the "Zelda" titles. Meanwhile, its combat style is somewhat similar to "Diablo."

On top of that, it is also worth noting that the storyline of the "Mages of Mystralia" was notably written by the creator of "Forgotten Realms" for Dungeons and Dragons, Ed Greenwood.

