Rivian is delaying its R1T Max, with 400 miles of range on its battery to 2023, and it is because the company will prioritize the production of its regular line of electric pickup trucks. People with preorders to the long-range vehicle will have to wait another year to get their pickup as the standard version will be the highlight this coming 2022.

Rivian R1T Max Gets a Delay until 2023 for the 400-Mile Battery

Electrek reports that Rivian's R1T Max will see a delay for 2023, as the company is prioritizing the trims that will focus on its standard and top-of-the-line variants. The report talked about RJ Scaringe, Rivian's CEO, discussing that the company is doing this to accommodate all the orders for the higher end of the car.

The "Adventure Package" or the EVs with the regular-sized battery and decent mileage will all release for 2022, while the "Explorer Package" with the larger battery and mileage will have to wait.

According to The Verge, the 180 kWh battery pack in the Explorer Package is one of the most significant selling points of the company because it can go a long way. Moreover, while this is one of its features, the company's focus is to deliver its best and prime variants first, to give the world the best of what Rivian has to offer.

Rivian R1T Max: Difference Between the Regular Line

The Adventure and Explorer Package does not have a difference when seeing both in person.

The only deal now is that the mileage and longevity of its charge, batteries, and other more minor features make a difference from its releases. Nevertheless, both are quality releases from the company, aiming to deliver on its promise of a powerful electric pickup.

Rivian's 2022 Releases: What to Expect?

The delivery date of Rivian's fleet is coming this 2022, and it has already faced delays in its initial promise of having the electric pickup by 2021 or towards the end of the year. The anticipated release for users mainly falls on the March to April timeline, while some are unfortunate for later months of the R1T's release date.

Nevertheless, the clean energy vehicle is coming in early 2022, and it is one of the first electric pickups to arrive in the market, ahead of other companies.

Tesla's Cybertruck is to release by 2022, but it is not yet a sure year for the company, especially as the delays for the popular truck have been years already. On the other hand, Ford is also coming in the new year with its F150 Lightning, another promising and highly regarded pickup in the current market.

America is facing a new era of electric mobility, thanks to the companies aiming to provide the next-generation vehicles. Nevertheless, the electric pickup race will also feed the needs of the US for its love of pickups.

The release for 2022 will focus on the standard and top-of-the-line variants of the Rivian R1T, and it is a promising one. The electric vehicle company has backings from popular companies like Amazon and Ford, guaranteeing a quality electric pickup the world is yet to see.

