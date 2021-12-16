Rivian will build a new electric vehicle plant in Georgia and its budget is a whopping $5 billion to create its new facility. It will follow its current setup in Illinois.

The production will have the capability to produce 400,000 electric vehicles per year and it will focus on the company's current lineup featuring the R1S and R1T EVs.

Rivian 2nd Plant in Georgia Comes at $5 billion budget

The company released an announcement regarding the new plant intended to manufacture electric vehicles for the world soon, focusing their 2nd plant's efforts in the state of Georgia. Rivian said that this new plant will have a total of $5 billion for its products and would be a massive investment for future ventures.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the new plant was confirmed to be located inGeorgia. It would be the site of the next production facility of the company after its main headquarters in Illinois.

The plant will focus on its current line of R1S and R1T EVs that have been popular in the past year, gaining preorders and a massive demand for its release.

Rivian to Produce 400,000 Cars a Year in New Plant

Rivian said that this new plant will produce 400,000 cars per year and this is a massive fleet for the clean energy company, beating their current performance. Rivian can only make 55,000 of its preordered vehicles, and it is expected to take two years to create them.

This includes the R1S, R1T, and the Amazon delivery vans, which they have secured for the e-commerce company.

Rivian EVs: Are Demand Massive?

The Rivian R1T is one of the first electric pickup trucks released to the public for sale in the market but is intended for those waiting for their reservations of the EV. The vehicle was made available last September, but deliveries to other users will not come until next year as the company is having difficulty delivering.

Over the past months, Rivian demonstrated the capabilities of the electric pickup truck in situations where an average pickup would thrive and this was in adventures and off-road setups. The R1T remains a solid choice for an electric vehicle that features one of the top favorites of the country regarding the type of car they want, which is a pickup.

Both the R1S and R1T are in high demand from customers and interested buyers as people convert their rides to the clean energy solution of electric motors. The orders are massive, especially for the R1T pickup that was known to be a person's average ride that would bring them to different places at less cost and clean for the environment.

