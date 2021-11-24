Rivian's R1T and R1S electric vehicles have gotten their delivery dates confirmed through a forum of future owners that have reserved and preordered for the company. Most of the gathered information has claimed that it would be coming by 2022, something which Rivian has revealed to them via an email that assures them of a release date.

Rivian R1T, R1S to Deliver Electric Vehicles by 2022 to Preorders

A forum in the Rivian community has started a poll on the delivery date of its electric vehicles based on the email of the company that notified these preorder and reservation owners of their car. The majority of the answers have focused on having it at the March to April 2022 window, while the next top answer is at April to May of next year.

The poll shows the expected release date of the R1T and R1S electric vehicles from Rivian to come for those that have already placed their orders or reservations. This also highly signifies the upcoming release date of the cars and the possibility of when there would be available cars for interested buyers that opted not to preorder them yet.

Read Also: Is Rivian Copying Tesla FSD? New Filings Suggest Autonomous Driving, Elon Musk Reacts

Rivian Release Date: Nothing Yet for Interested Buyers?

Sadly, no release dates or availability information was discussed in the form for those who did not get a chance to preorder the electric vehicles from the manufacturer. Rivian's release date is currently unknown for those that have not yet looked into having the EVs for a public release, especially amidst the chip shortage crisis of the world.

Rivian's Electric Vehicles are Massively Increasing

The initial release date of the world's first production electric car to release to the public, the Rivian R1T, took place last September, but not much has been regarded with the company's release. While that is an early testament to the growth of the company's production and presence of bringing its EV venture, it still is a limited release.

Since then, Rivian has brought a lot of its offers in the market, including that of a subscription platform of its membership for all drivers using its fleet, soon debuting free charging on its station. The EV startup company has brought a lot of its products on the market now, providing competition for car manufacturers also focused on electric mobility.

Rivian is growing its fleet by delivering more of its electric pickup and SUV to all that has preordered in the company, coming by March of next year. This is nearing already but is not quite what people have expected as they initially thought that the EVs from Rivian would be delivered before the year ends.

Nevertheless, the growth of Rivian is now felt and apparent, something that helps grow the company to greater heights.

Related Article: Ford, Rivian Cancels EV Project Ventures to Create a New Car; Michigan Automaker to Go Solo

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.