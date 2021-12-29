WiFi 6E could match the speeds of mmWave 5G. With that, WiFi 6E could hit speeds as fast as 1-2 GBps after the court has confirmed FCC's decision.

WiFi 6E is Getting a Lot of Attention

According to the story by 9to5Mac, despite WiFi 6 already drawing a lot of attention, some users are already looking towards the release of WiFi 6E, offering faster speeds. As the publication previously explained, WiFi 6E will be a revolution when it comes to wireless networking.

As per the publication, the best way to explain it is if all of the Tesla cars did have the road to themselves, questioning how much less traffic there would be. The publication added that this is what WiFi 6E is capable of creating.

6GHz Band Means No Legacy Device Can Access It

It was noted that it still operates on the 6 GHz band, meaning no legacy device is capable of accessing it. WiFi 6E devices can work on WiFi 6 as well as other previous standards.

However, devices that don't have WiFi 6E support won't be able to access the superhighway. With that, from a capacity standpoint, it will be accessing 59 non-overlapping channels meaning places like sports arenas, concert halls, as well as other high-density environments, will all provide much more capacity without causing more interference.

WiFi 6E Speeds Can Match mmWave 5G Speeds

This type of speed can match the mmWave 5G. To make this happen in reality, it requires more radio spectrum is required to ensure WiFi 6E won't end up as congested as certain legacy channels when it does become the new norm.

The FCC already gave the necessary permission to allow manufacturers to use the 6 GHz band. AT&T, however, has filed a lawsuit looking to overturn the decision saying using 6 GHz spectrum would then interfere with the microwave that it is using and send data between cellular towers.

FCC to Allow 'Unlicensed Use'

The court, however, paces the way for faster WiFi 6E speeds. As per an article by The Verge, the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has indeed backed up a previous April 2020 decision made by the FCC to open up a 1,200MHz spectrum when it comes to the 6GHz band for unlicensed use.

Unlicensed use will allow anyone to use it "as long as they do so responsibly," which would cover uses like future WiFi 6E home network. Theoretically, the WiFi 6E top speed should be able to hit 5 GHz.

A certain representative from the WiFi Alliance noted to The Verge that the new speeds should enable 1-2GBps connections through WiFi. This is the same thing currently accessible only through mmWave 5G.

