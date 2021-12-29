MetaFest 2022 Brings You to New York Times Square! Thanks to Decentraland

The new MetaFest 2022 lets you visit the New York Times Square, one of the most iconic places for celebrating New Year.

Thanks to the works of Digital Currency Group, a crypto firm, and the real estate firm Jamestown, people can visit One Times Square virtually.

They can do this by visiting Decentraland, a digital environment based on blockchain. The virtual reality space will specifically open on Dec. 31.

Once MetaFest 2022 starts, participants can enjoy rooftop lounges, immersive games, as well as watch the most popular New Year's Eve ball drop in Decentraland.

MetaFest 2022's Details

According to Bloomberg's latest report, the New Year's Eve part is included in the virtual events that would happen in Decentraland.

"A lot of my plans over the last couple of weeks and over the next couple of weeks have all been canceled, but this one's going to remain," said Simon Koster, Digital Currency Group's Head of Real Estate.

He added that he is one of the individuals that haven't seen the New Year's Eve ball drop in person. This is one of the main reasons why he and DCG are making efforts to allow people across the globe to enjoy the upcoming New Year's celebration, even if they are staying in their houses.

The new MetaFest 2022 is just one of the virtual reality innovations created this year.

What Decentraland's Consumers Can Expect

The official website of MetaFest 2022 explained that Decentraland consumers could take advantage of the digital environment to access various virtual places.

As of the moment, this blockchain-based digital world is called the "Virtual Social World." Consumers can create an account, generate their own avatars, and attend multiple events.

They can even communicate with other users once they are inside the Decentraland. You can view this link to see more details about this innovation.

