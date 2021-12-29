"Fortnite" servers are currently down, as confirmed by Epic Games. The giant game publisher also said that some core services are still affected by the latest outage.

Recently, Tech Times reported that the "Fortnite" matchmaking was also down because Epic Games was preparing for Version 19.01. Now, another issue arose.

We’re continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online and appreciate everyone’s patience.



Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we’ll provide another update as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/aRTnawTJgE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

"Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log in while we investigate an issue. We'll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online," said FortniteStatus via its official Twitter post.

'Fortnite' Down! When Will Servers Get Fixed?

Despite the massive outage that "Fortnite" players are suffering from, some of them were still able to be optimistic. One of the gamers that commented on the latest tweet of FortniteStatus jokingly said that he wants to have the popular Renegade Raider as compensation.

He added that 100,000 V-Bucks would also be great. But, some of them are definitely disappointed. Another player said in the comment section that he can't access his "Fortnite" account.

According to The Verge's latest report, Epic Games still hasn't fixed the server outage. Right now, the giant game publisher is asking for your patience until they resolve the issue.

But, the title developer did not provide a time frame for the ongoing fix. If you are one of the affected gamers, the best thing you can do right now is to wait for Epic Games' further announcements.

Problems Experienced by Gamers

"Fortnite" players shared their negative experiences with the game. Some of them said that they can't open their "Fortnite" accounts since they don't have permission to play.

Meanwhile, others are not able to connect to the servers after logging in. The most annoying one is the issue with the Epic Games launcher. Many gamers said that they can't properly open this service.

In other news, "Fortnite" moved to Unreal Engine 5, which can further enhance the game's visual effects.

For more news updates about "Fortnite" and other popular shooting titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

