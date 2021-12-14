"Fortnite" Season 1 Chapter 3 was recently released by Epic Games, which hyped many of its fans across the globe. Launched on Dec. 6, the game's new chapter offers some exciting in-game enhancements, such as the arrival of Spider-Man.

It's been 3 minutes without being able to play fortnite, I don't know what to do as I have never been outside... someone help me please everyone says to touch grass but i do not know what they are talking about since i touch grass everytime i go to the dentists. i have gum diseas — timbo (@timbosus) December 14, 2021

On the other hand, Epic Games also released a new map. However, many players are now complaining that the servers for matchmaking are currently down.

This issue was confirmed by the Twitter account Fortnite Status, which regularly checks the services of Epic Games.

"We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.01 update, with server downtime beginning soon," said Fortnite Status via its official post.

'Fortnite' Down! Here's Why Servers are Disabled

According to Independent UK's latest report, Epic Games decided to disable "Fortnite" matchmaking servers because the company is preparing to release the game's new version, which is the V19.01 update.

As of the moment, the reactivation of matchmaking is still not yet confirmed. If you want to know the latest updates about the popular shooting title, you can also follow the service checker @FortniteStatus.

On the other hand, the official website of "Fortnite" seems to be unaffected since it is still accessible. Meanwhile, other games also operate well, such as "Rocket League."

You can view this link to see more details about the latest server outages of "Fortnite."

'Fortnite' V19.01's Inclusions

Players shared their disappointment since the "Fortnite" matchmaking is still out of service. However, some are still optimistic, sharing their jokes about the ongoing maintenance.

One of the players in Fortnite Status post's comment section said that he had never been outside for a very long time, saying that some of his friends suggested that he should use the time to visit a dentist since he has gum disease.

Although some are not happy with the sudden downtime, you still need to remember that the new V19.01 update includes fixes for some of the most annoying bugs of the game right now.

However, Epic Games hasn't confirmed other new version details aside from the fixes.

"Fortnite" players praised the new Spider-Man web-slinging ability in other news. On the other hand, "Fortnite" Chapter 3's new island offers exciting weather effects.

