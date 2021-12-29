The famous South Korean tech manufacturer, LG, created a new smart television display called the "OLED EX" that features a brighter output on its screens by as much as 30 percent. The question now is the capability of the OLED EX to display the so-called "perfect blacks" that turns the screen off without the "blooming" effect despite having something playing.

LG OLED EX Smart TV: What Is It?

LG released a report regarding the arrival of its latest display technology, namely the OLED EX.

The EX stands for "Evolution" and "eXperience," hence the name of "EX." On the other hand, it was also added to the original name of the display technology called organic light-emitting diode or OLED.

The OLED EX is the next generation of the OLED family from LG because it brings more color and light into the scene. The company promises 30 percent brighter screens and shades with the smart TV.

LG OLED EX: Is It Worth It?

However, the question now is its perfect blacks, which is something that avoids the blooming effect where a picture is on a dark background and emits a glare that strikes the eyes when on a scene with less light. Engadget says that the perfect blacks on this new television will improve, as OLED alone can solve the said problem.

The OLED EX is a known upgrade by LG to the current display technology trend.

LG's Focus on Smart TVs

LG shut down its smartphone manufacturing focus earlier this year, and it focused itself on its strongest suits, where the company opted for the display and smart home technology. However, LG is known to be more than that.

It is now one of the top manufacturers of Li-On battery packs for electric vehicles, and one of those is General Motors for the Chevrolet Bolt. However, there is rising bad blood between the two, especially with the recent issues of the battery packs that spontaneously caught on fire; GM already issued a recall for this issue.

Nevertheless, LG is focused on its primary display technology production for homes and corporations, particularly with Smart TVs known for their specs and features.

The company is a known brand for smart TVs, and several of its products are the top choices for e-Sporting events or the like.

LG's commitment to bettering the display tech differs significantly from other companies as the South Korean aims to better it with innovations.

