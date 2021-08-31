General Motors (GM) has lost confidence in LG Chem, the manufacturer of the battery packs of the Chevrolet Bolt. This comes after GM had to recall 140,000 electric cars and crossovers after a series of fires involving Chevrolet Bolt units took place.

An investigation into the fires has since discovered two defects in the battery packs made by LG Chem.

GM Loses Confidence in LG

A GM spokesperson has expressed that the car company lost confidence in LG Chem after two defects that occured at the same time were discovered in LG-made battery packs.

The spokesperson has also revealed that because of the loss of confidence, GM has decided to put repairs on hold and to stop producing more Chevy Bolts.

According to GM spokesperson Dan Flores, as quoted in a report by Ars Technica, "Because we are not confident that LG has the capability to build defect-free products, we've put the repairs on hold and we are not building new Bolts."

"We're not going to start recall repairs or start building new Bolts until we're confident LG will build defect-free products," Flores adds.

Chevrolet Bolt Recall

This latest development follows GM's decision to recall all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) and electric utility vehicles following a series of fires involving a couple of units. According to the report by Ars Technica, GM has identified 10 fires as of press time.

Two defects have since been found in the battery packs made by LG Chem: a folded separator and a torn anode tab.

While initial investigations traced the defects to one of LG Chem's plants in South Korea, it was eventually discovered that other LG plants were producing battery cells with defects as well.

Neither GM or LG has given a reason behind the defects.

GM is currently in the midst of producing a software tool that will help dealer technicians spot defects in modules. What happens then if defective cells cannot be identified?

Per the Ars Technica report, "if they can't figure out a way to identify the defective cells, GM says it will replace all five modules in every Bolt-but only once the automaker is confident that LG is making defect-free batteries."

Chevrolet Bolt: Background

The Chevrolet Bolt is a five-door, all-electric vehicle manufactured in partnership with LG. The 2017 model, the Chevrolet Bolt's first model year, went into production in 2016, before it was released in the market a year later.

The most recent model, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt, has the following specs, according to the Chevrolet website:

36" rear legroom

57 cu. ft. max cargo volume

102.4" wheelbase

200 hp Horsepower

11.5kW level 2 charging capability

5-seat seating capacity

Available colors for the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt include Ice Blue Metallic, Summit White, Mosaic Black Metallic, Bright Blue Metallic, Gray Ghost Metallic, Silver Flare Metallic, and Cherry Red Tintcoat.

