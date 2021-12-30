Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Shoots in Sales in 2021 | Foldable Phones Predicted to Grow 'Tenfold' by 2023

Samsung is reportedly boosting its venture in foldable phones since the latest report said that the Z Flip 3 exceeded its sales expectations for this year.

The South Korean tech giant appears to be listening to what their customers want. That's why customers could expect a huge surge in this lineup in the following years to come.

Samsung Foldable Phones

According to a Samsung press release via CNET, both the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 have surpassed the total sales of the company in 2020. These smartphone models serve as upgraded versions of the past devices. They reportedly come with revamped features and software upgrades.

In fact, the electronics giant has been successful in its sales prediction for the foldable gadgets this year. Samsung sees this as a trend-setter for the organization which means that the foldable phones would still thrive in the upcoming years.

More importantly, those who want to buy iPhone 13 Pro could alternatively choose Z Fold 3 with the same price tag of $999. Compared to the Galaxy S21, the flagship Z Flip 3 could be your go-to option especially for those who prefer using the stylus.

Related Article: Apple 2022 Expectations: iMac M2, iPhone 14, iPhone SE 3, AirPods Pro 2, AR/VR Headset, and MORE

Foldable Phones to Grow 'Tenfold' in the Next Two Years

As we see the increase in the number of sales of the Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 in the industry, the analysts previously said that the growth for these phones would be three times in 2021.

It turns out that this prediction happened this year. This time, they predicted that the sales for these products could grow "tenfold" by 2023, Android Central reported. It's evident that this statement says more about Samsung's continuous superiority in the smartphone business.

Most likely, the tech giant would continue to improve its features paired with world-class upgrades on its tech devices. This would hint that Samsung will have a sizable advantage over its competitors at an advanced timeline.

Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Closed 1 Million Sales in Korea

Last October, Tech Times reported that Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 have locked in 1 million in sales in South Korea.

Despite the challenges in delivery and production brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung managed to stay afloat in the competition and remain as the top-selling mobile phone seller in South Korea.

Samsung has not revealed the exact sales numbers for this year, but most likely, it would release a phone that could match Apple. It was rumored that the iPhone Flip foldable will be unveiled two years from now.

In connection to this report, you can also check our November article about getting a Samsung Z Flip 3 at 50% as part of Cyber Monday deals. Before purchasing this, make sure to know its specs and prices so you won't miss a beat for this foldable gadget.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy S21, Note 20 Models Have Now Stadia Support: List of 11 More Compatible Devices



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.