(Photo : Image from Onur Binay on Unsplash) How to Get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for Up to 50% on Cyber Monday

Ever since Samsung first shipped out its Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone on Aug. 27, a lot of buyers have been intrigued with the classic flip phone style. Despite this, however, the phone is still seen as quite expensive and in the mid to high tier phones with a price point of $999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price and Specs

According to an article by TomsGuide, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 initially had a price of $999 for the standard 8GB/128GB configuration with a higher specs version with 256GB in storage for $1,049. With that, buyers also get 49 possible color combinations between the phone's front, back, and frame.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has gained numerous fans like the people from Pocketnow who have been open about their fondness for the new smartphone. The story by Pocketnow says they have been no doubt "huge fans" of the Samsung flip phone ever since its initial launch back on Aug. 27.

Black Friday Sale for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The publication says that aside from the great specs and tech that the flip phone comes packed with, it also has a relatively fair market price at $999. Regarding the phone price, Pocketnow describes it as a "real bargain" for the smartphone since it is completely new and even built by Samsung from the ground up. On the contrary, buyers on a tight budget who are looking to purchase phones at the $500 price point may find the $1000 price point quite difficult to justify.

For those looking to grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for themselves during the Black Friday Sale Season, as seen on XDA developers, the foldable phone is one of the devices up for grabs. During Cyber Monday, Best Buy decided to chop down the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for an incredibly low price.

Cyber Monday Chops the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Down to $500

At Best Buy, the online retailer is selling an unlocked carrier-free variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the price of just $600. On the Cyber Monday deal, Best Buy will be selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a whopping 40% discount knocking the price down from $999 to $600.

For those not satisfied with the 40% discount of Best Buy for smartphones, another option to conciuser is Verizon--it offers a bigger discount for the smartphone.

Verizon will be cutting the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 by 50%, down to just $500.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm, 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and its own 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display for the particular smartphone alone is obviously foldable. For those looking to get a larger foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is being sold on Best Buy for a $400 discount this Cyber Monday.

