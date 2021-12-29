The year 2021 is about to end, and Apple's 2022 expectations are piling up for next year's release, especially with new tech devices' arrival. Speculations revolve around the new iMac M2, iPhone 14 series, iPhone SE 3, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 8, an AR/VR Headset, and more from the Cupertino giant.

Apple 2022 Expectations

Apple has a lot of expectations riding on its backs this coming 2022.

It may be a lot to take in for a regular company, but Apple is not your average joe as they are known for being a former "most valuable technology company" in the world, which says a lot.

The Cupertino giant is also known for not giving in to pressure to reveal its devices early on, before its supposed release date from the company.

For now, the people would have to wait on Apple's official announcement, with the earliest being this March with its Spring update, following with the WWDC, and then its regular second-half of the year releases.

iMac and M2 Chips

The world of Mac is getting yet another rundown of new devices, and it will come with another upgrade for its desktop computer, the iMac with the latest M2 silicon chip. However, this report has another hiccup as the company released a device last year, and the next device up for a change is the MacBook Air.

Nevertheless, Apple is bringing its latest chip called the "M2" for future company releases.

iPhone: 14 and SE 3

The iPhone 14 is truly a phone worth waiting for as speculations all come down on it having a refreshed look of the smartphone, different from the face that iPhone X through 13 featured with its releases. On top of that, the device is also allegedly looking into changing its storage options, with no explanation behind it.

On the other hand, the iPhone SE 3 will bring a new device for the popular smaller smartphone that contains the power of the current-gen device. Since the iPhone mini-series is discontinued, speculations on the SE's return surfaces for future releases.

AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro did not see any upgrades since its release in 2019. The fans have since been asking about its upgrade for the years to come. The last AirPods Gen 3 release was adequate but not enough to live up to the Pro's noise cancellation capabilities.

Speculations behind the AirPods Pro 2 are low, and it is not saying a lot for 2022.

AR/VR Headset

Currently, the AR and VR headset from Apple remains a mystery to all, as it does not have any information behind it and the release date coming. However, speculations remain optimistic for its 2022 release, soon to give Apple a shot at the metaverse and anything about shared reality.

